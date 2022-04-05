Daisy Ridley Has Ended Her “Social Media Hibernation” For The Best Reason

Daisy Ridley has ended her self-imposed “social media hibernation,” and fans couldn’t be happier to welcome the Star Wars actor back to Instagram. She posted a picture of herself relaxing in a dressing gown, with an infrared eye mask on and a cup of tea in her hand. Captioning the relaxing snap, she wrote: “Coming out of social media hibernation refreshed, recharged, and ready for what I’m calling my ‘Year of Yes.’” Showcasing her sense of humour, she quipped: “And that’s the tea.”

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to welcome Ridley back online, and her name soon started trending on Twitter, too. The actor quit social media almost six years ago, and just last year spoke about how she had no plans to return. She told Spanish magazine S Moda: “I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, probably because I’m not on social media.”

Commenting on the impact social media can have on one’s mental health, she continued: “The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends that are completely addicted to their phones, who have suffered with this problem.”

Ridley concluded: “I don’t want to go back, but sometimes I think about it. But the truth is that no, I won’t be returning.”

Suffice to say, the talented performer has seemingly had a major change of heart. The 29-year-old made an appearance on her her hairstylist Dayaruci’s Instagram profile, too. He posted a picture of the actor sporting a choppy haircut, oversized sunglasses, and a blue tartan trench coat. Ridley most definitely looked ready to take 2022 in her stride.