Ever since Schitt’s Creek ended in 2020, Dan Levy has been positively bedeviled with fans demanding an official reunion. Nearly four years later, he’s still very interested in those opinions.

“I love the fact that people want more,” Levy, aka David Rose, told E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Good Grief on Dec. 19, before slightly dashing hopes. “But it has to beat what we’ve done, and that’s a tough thing to do. So until the idea comes to me, who knows?”

In the spirit of the season of giving, though, he conceded, “But if it means people go back and watch the show from the beginning, not a bad thing.”

Father Knows Best

His dad, Eugene Levy, who played patriarch Johnny Rose, previously teased that they’re “always keeping things open,” while discussing the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek movie in February.

“It’s something that we would love to do,” Eugene said on the UK’s This Morning, adding that his fingers are crossed for “a really good idea” to come to them soon. “I would love to work with these beautiful people again.”

Later the same month, the elder Levy gave more hope that a Schitt’s Creek revival of sorts might happen — eventually. “We’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line,” the Best in Show actor told Radio Times. “We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on it, I guess.”

Other Fan-Favorites Are On Board

If they’re looking for plot ideas, Emily Hampshire already had a storyline for her character, Stevie Budd, creep into her subconscious, too.

“I have had dreams that sometimes we’re doing the show again and Stevie’s pregnant. And I’m like, ‘Where did this come from!?’,” she revealed to Us Weekly in 2022. “So if Stevie is pregnant, it’s not my fault. I had that dream a bunch of times.”

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find any cast members, including Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose) and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), who aren’t interested in reprising their roles from the beloved Pop TV and CBC series, which kicked off in 2015.

While appearing on the Today show in June, Murphy said she’d “of course” be open to a reboot or a reunion, revealing that the cast still has “a text thread, but not specifically about a potential [revival].”

O’Hara, for her part, shared in a 2022 Entertainment Tonight Canada interview that she “would love to do anything” with the Levy family — again, if the idea is right. “You don’t want to just take advantage of the fact that people want you to do it,” the Home Alone alum explained. “We’ve had the loveliest, kindest audience and we don't want to let them down. I hope we do do it someday!”