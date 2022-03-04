This Schitt’s Creek Star “Would Be Very Surprised” If A Movie Didn’t Happen

If you’ve been dreaming about a Schitt’s Creek movie ever since the series ended (and earned, like, every Emmy), you’re not alone — literally. Emily Hampshire, who played clerk-turned-motelier Stevie Budd, recently opened up about a recurring dream in which the Schitt’s Creek characters are reassembled and Stevie is pregnant. “And I’m like, ‘Where did this come from!?’ And I’d wake up in a sweat ... That’s some unconscious nightmare thing,” she told Us Weekly in an interview published March 3.

Whether or not Stevie ultimately becomes a mom remains to be seen — but Hampshire is pretty confident that there will, indeed, be more Schitt’s Creek on the way. She even joked about bribing co-star and creator Dan Levy to make it happen. “I can’t say anything official, but I would be very surprised if we never got together to do something again,” she told the magazine. “We’ll never do the show again, but I would be surprised if we didn’t all get together for some kind of special.”

Such is the camaraderie of the Schitt’s Creek cast that Hampshire’s fellow stars have all said pretty much the same thing. “I don't think there's a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn't want to come back for a movie ... if I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we've already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great,” Levy told People in 2020.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That could be a while, of course. As Levy told the magazine, “It's always good for people to miss you before you come back with something. So I think we're going to let some time pass.” Fortunately, in the meantime, the cast is still very much a family offscreen — and yes, there’s a group chat, Hampshire told Us. There’s also one just for the Schitt’s Creek ladies sans queen Catherine O’Hara, whose aging iPhone 4 “makes everything green ... and it screws it all up,” Hampshire said. “I text Annie [Murphy] all the time and Sarah [Levy] [too]. We have our girl chain.”