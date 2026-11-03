Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa saved the last dance for each other. During the Nov. 2 episode of Dancing with the Stars, the pair performed a Paso Doble to “Satisfied” from Hamilton and participated in a team dance to “Zoo” from Zootopia. But alas, their combined scores and viewer votes weren’t enough to keep them in the competition.

Tied for second-to-last place with Tatyana Ali and Jav Ravnik — and just ahead of Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas — Stiles and Sosa were eliminated after Disney Night.

“I learned a lot about what I can overcome. I found my confidence, I found my strength, I was able to own that dance — and so I’m really glad that we had that moment,” Stiles told Entertainment Tonight of her final dance with Sosa. “This has been an incredible experience all around, and I feel like I’ve grown a lot emotionally, physically, all of it. And... I’m just sad that I’m not gonna see this guy every day.”

The Hustlers star appeared tearful as she took a beat, adding: “The worst part is that I feel like I let you down.” Sosa shook his head and assured her this wasn’t the case, before Stiles shared her hopes that her children will learn from her DWTS run to “dive deep and tackle the things that scare you, and also excite you.”

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The partners agreed that no matter the outcome, they had “so much fun” working together over the course of Season 35. Sosa also teared up as he reflected on their partnership. “Just getting to work with her week after week, it was an absolute joy. And I grew so much, not just as a teacher or choreographer, but as a person,” he said, noting that Stiles took on a “mother” role behind the scenes. “I was caring for you, but she was also caring for me. And there was that mutual respect. I’m gonna miss you a lot.”

ET’s Denny Directo asked if the pair might get tattoos to commemorate the experience — which they seemed very on board with. “I will if you will,” Stiles told her partner, who agreed: “Comment down below what we should get.”

The DWTS pro has previously gotten ink to symbolize his celebrity partners. Last year, he and Jordan Chiles sported matching “Just Married” tattoos in a playful response to incorrect engagement rumors, and the year before, he got the word “Nothing,” a cheeky nod to what partner Anna Delvey said she would take from her experience on the show.