Maura Higgins is leaving the Traitors castle for the ballroom. At Hulu’s Get Real House in Beverly Hills on April 22, the Love Island alum was announced as the first celebrity cast in Dancing With the Stars Season 35 alongside fellow Faithful Ciara Miller.

Naturally, Higgins was floored when she got the call. “I was actually going through New York’s JFK Airport, and I froze in the middle of the airport while there were so many people going past,” the 35-year-old told Bustle. “I was in tears. I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’”

Unlike the Summer House star, who had “unfinished business in New York,” Higgins was in attendance at the reality TV event with other Hulu, ABC, and Freeform stars like the cast of the new Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County spin-off, as well as the Love Thy Nader sisters. Bustle got an exclusive look at some behind-the-scenes moments from Jonny Marlow, which included a Glambot with Cole Walliser, a Kardashian gifting suite, and Stassi Spritz drinks inspired by Vanderpump Villa’s Stassi Schroeder.

The evening began with Hulu announcing its upcoming slate of reality shows, like a Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro spin-off hosted by Robert Irwin, before getting into the Season 35 cast announcement with Higgins. Irwin was the first celeb revealed at 2025’s Get Real event, but DWTS hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough stressed that there was no pressure on Higgins to also win it all like the Australian conservationist. “They’ve got their work cut out for them,” she said about her yet-to-be-named professional partner.

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After a few more announcements, and right before the party really kicked off, Bustle caught up with Higgins on the carpet to chat about the moment she found out she was cast on DWTS. “It felt like a surreal moment because I wanted it so bad for so long,” she said.

Below, she also dishes on who her dream partner would be, and if fans can expect to see her Birkin bag making a guest appearance in the ballroom.

Jonny Marlow

What was your immediate reaction when they called you about Dancing With the Stars?

I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t speak. Dancing With the Stars was the only other show that I wanted to do as a contestant. After that, I’m probably done. Never say never, because I don’t want to be that person, but it’s the only other show on my vision board.

What’s something that you want to tell your partner about what it’s like working with you before you start rehearsals?

Good luck. You’re going to need it. You’re also going to have a lot of fun, but it’s going to be hard work because I’ve got two left feet. I do have breakdowns a lot because I’m very hard on myself. If they can deal with that, they’re going to have a good time.

Is there a song that you want to dance to?

I really want to dance to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” because it just makes sense. I also want to dance to “Die on This Hill” by Sienna Spiro. Something about that song hits me deep.

Are you thinking about incorporating your Birkin into any routines?

The Birkin is getting a bit shy now because she’s getting a lot of attention. I don’t know if she’s ready for the ballroom, but you never know. She might make an appearance. I’m excited for the costumes, though, because they look so hot.

Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

Did you talk to Mark Ballas about Dancing With the Stars when you were on The Traitors together?

We did speak a lot about Dancing With the Stars in the castle, because I was telling him how much I wanted to do the show. When I got the news, I texted him, “I’m going to beg for you. I really want you to be my partner.” He was like, “Let’s just pray. It has to happen.” He knows that I will give it my all.

So, Mark is your dream partner?

I’m going to be happy — well, I won’t say with anyone — but I’m not going to be upset if I don’t get Mark. But Mark would be perfect. That’s the dream, because we already have that brother-sister relationship. We have a lot of fun together. We just take the piss out of each other. We would have such a laugh. And I feel like Mark understands me. He knows that if I’m getting in my head, he’d be able to get me out of it.

Do you think you’d have a leg up because you’ve already worked together on The Traitors?

Nah. I don’t think it’s a leg up. I’m still starting from scratch. I’ve never danced. It’s going to be hard work either way.

Since they haven’t announced the full cast just yet, is there anyone else from your season of The Traitors that you would want to see on the show?

I’d love to see Rob [Rausch] only because I want to win and watch him lose. He’d be OK with me saying that. And if I win, I won’t buy him anything.

Is there anyone from the cast that you would love to see in the ballroom supporting you?

I know Lisa [Rinna] will definitely come and support me. I’m going to get a lot of advice from Lisa because she did the show and got really far. Also, I want to see Johnny [Weir], Tara [Lipinski], Kristen [Kish], and Rob, if he’s not competing.

Are there any lessons that you’ve gotten from your time on Love Island and The Traitors that you will be taking into the ballroom?

Every show that I’ve done is very different, so I don’t think there’s anything that I could bring, apart from my confidence and my Birkin.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.