Joe Amabile has had quite the eventful summer, to say the least. The Bachelor Nation alum (aka Grocery Store Joe) had to undergo brain surgery after doctors found a “blueberry-sized” tumor. However, through his recovery, the 40-year-old refused to lose sight of one of his goals: running the New York Marathon on Nov. 1.

“When I got my unexpected diagnosis of having a brain tumor and having to go through brain surgery, it was a goal that I set for myself to just keep me motivated and keep my mindset positive,” he tells Bustle. “Brain surgery is out of your control. I’m not going in my own head like the doctors are, so it was just nice to give myself that control.”

Naturally, Amabile’s medical crisis made him reflect on many aspects of his life, from friendships to his financial situation. He partnered with Northwestern Mutual to share why getting your finances in order is essential. “It’s so important to be flexible and able to switch things when something unexpected happens,” he says. “That’s what Northwestern Mutual does so well.”

Marrying his Bachelor in Paradise costar Serena Pitt gave him a new outlook on saving. “Before getting married, I don’t think I had any financial goals,” he says. “It’s just so important to save money and put it away for a family. You’re trying to build a life together, and regardless of what people wanna say, money is very important.”

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After a gradual but successful recovery, Amabile looks forward to reconnecting with some of his fellow reality TV star runners. “I run it with Zac Clark every year, and Matt James is running it again,” he says. “I’m friends with Dylan Efron, and he’s running it.”

Below, Amabile opens up about his marathon journey, his wife’s support, and his thoughts on Bachelor Nation’s future.

After your recovery, what has become a bigger priority in your life, and what new goals have you set for yourself?

Being vulnerable is one. I wasn’t really vulnerable on social media at all, and once I decided to share, it’s honestly helped me so much. It’s comforting to hear other people’s stories about going through something similar and having good outcomes. Right now my goal is not to do too much, because I tend to overdo it.

Tell me how Serena’s been supporting you during this marathon journey.

[Laughs] Uh... I don’t know if she is so happy that I’m running the marathon. She is OK with it and will support me, but she’d rather I didn’t run it, if I’m gonna be completely honest. But she’s been wonderful. I’ve never been through [a major health scare], and neither has she, but she’s always been by my side. Her resilience and strength are a testament to who she is as a person.

You two are one of the few couples who are still standing from Bachelor Nation. What do you see for the future of the Bachelor franchise?

Oh, that’s an interesting question. It depends on who they choose as the Bachelor and the way they cast the women. There’s a lot of competition out there, but there’s still only one Bachelor and Bachelorette, so I think the show will be OK.

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What do you think of the rumor that producers are eyeing Dr. Mike to be the next Bachelor?

That would be a great pick. He doesn’t need it financially, and his social following is already massive, so I’m sure that’ll help. If you’re looking for someone who is there for the right reasons, I think it’s him.

How has Bachelor Nation supported you during this health journey, whether it’s the fans or your fellow contestants?

So many people have just showered me with love and support. So many Bachelor alumni have reached out and sent me Uber Eats and DoorDash. Honestly, it’s almost been too gracious.

Your fellow Bachelor Nation star Joey Graziadei just returned from filming The Traitors. Would you ever consider doing that one day?

If they asked, I would be lying if I said no.

Do you want to be a Faithful or a Traitor?

I don’t have a preference. The way the show’s set up right now, it takes a lot of luck at the beginning, no matter if you’re a Traitor or a Faithful. It’s a little bit of a popularity contest.

How do you hope you’ll come out of the marathon, and what message do you hope to send?

I hope to finish. I don’t think I’ll beat my last two scores, but I want people to get that you can do anything. As long as you set that goal, something unexpected happening doesn’t necessarily have to change the outcome. It just changes the path.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.