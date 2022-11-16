Salt Lake City has a whole new crew of friends — or rather, frenemies. Joining current Housewives Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, and Jen Shah on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 is Danna Bui-Negrete, one of the three new “Friends” on the series. Bravo describes her as an “entrepreneur, real estate agent, wife, and mother” who has known Heather for many years. But judging by the Season 3 trailer, she doesn’t get along with all of the ‘Wives.

While Danna is only on the show part time, she seems to be coming in hot. During just her second appearance on the show, Danna gets into a spat with Jen Shah after voicing that she felt Jen was “bullying” fellow Friend Angie Harrington while questioning her about a fake Instagram account her husband had made. Jen took issue with being called a bully, but that’s not the worse to come. In the trailer, she reveals to Whitney that a person she used to know is now an informant in Jen’s federal trial, and they’re later seen in a full-on argument. “Don’t get in my motherf*cking face,” she yells at Jen. “If I were you, I’d be real nice right now, especially if you want some money in your f*cking books.”

Today, Danna seems to have grown closer to Whitney and Lisa, according to their Instagram posts, but with these ladies, you never know where they really stand with each other. Here’s everything you need to know about Salt Lake City’s new and fiery Friend.

Danna’s Instagram & Job

In her Instagram bio, Danna describes herself as an entrepreneur and one of Salt Lake City’s top 500 realtors, specializing in commercial and residential real estate. But the first listing in her bio is “proud Asian American.” While Danna may work as a real estate agent, her current net worth and company are not known.

Danna’s Husband

Danna is married to Ernesto Negrete, who makes his first RHOSLC appearance on the season’s 8th episode. Like the rest of the ladies’ husbands, it looks like he wants nothing to do with his wife’s drama with her friends. According to his LinkedIn, Ernesto currently works in HR Leadership at the Bean Trailer. The couple share three daughters together, whose names are not currently known.