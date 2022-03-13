RHOSLC Season 3 Will Feature At Least Two Major Cast Changes

Before the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Season 2 reunion began airing, Andy Cohen revealed that Bravo was already filming Season 3. “The reunion left off with the women who are remaining in quite a dramatic spot, where you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight in early February. “So I’m glad that there are cameras on them now, because it’s already kicking off, there’s a lot going on and I’m glad we’re there shooting right now. We did something similar with Beverly Hills, where we started shooting the new season fairly soon after we shot the reunion and in a case like both of those, it really paid off.”

The most likely reason for the accelerated production schedule: Jen Shah’s trial, which was scheduled to begin on March 7. However, a judge has since postponed the start date to July 11, and Housewives seasons typically only film between three and four months at a time. So Bravo’s cameras might not be capturing their originally intended storyline.

Regardless, there’s still been plenty of drama — including two cast departures— unfolding in real-time. Here’s everything we know about RHOSLC Season 3 so far.

The RHOSLC Season 3 Premiere Date

Despite Cohen’s unofficial confirmation, Bravo has yet to announce RHOSLC’s renewal, and likely won’t do so until about a month or so before the season’s premiere. RHOSLC Season 2 began airing in mid-September, so a late summer or early 2022 fall premiere is likely, though it could be slightly earlier due to the moved-up production schedule.

The RHOSLC Season 3 Cast

In addition to Jen, the other returning RHOSLC stars reportedly include Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks. There are also some new additions, though it remains to be seen if they’ll be full-time cast members. In early March, Radar Online reported that Tyna Edwards, a luxury realtor, and Angie Katsanevas, a successful salon owner, were spotted filming with the RHOSLC cast. The the Queens of Bravo Instagram account also sharphotos of Angie with the RHOSLC women, noting that the reported newcomer auditioned for the show in 2019 on Heather’s recommendation. The same fan account also reported via multiple sources that Lisa’s ex-friend Angie Harrington, who appeared briefly in Season 2, will return in a yet-to-be-determined role.

Will Mary Return For RHOSLC Season 3?

Despite varying reports, Mary Cosby will not return to RHOSLC for Season 3. The church leader seemed to seal her fate when she skipped the Season 2 reunion, with numerous reports announcing that she’d effectively left the show. During a January Twitter Spaces talk, which the Crazy About Bravo account recorded and shared, Mary attributed her absence to her belief that the conversation at the reunion would be “one-sided,” referencing allegations about her church being a cult.

Cosby initially caused confusion in early February when she denied reports that she’d left RHOSLC. “This Story Is Not True!!” she tweeted in response to a Page Six article announcing her departure. “This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!!” However, a Bravo source told ET soon afterward that she “knew her future with the show when she didn't show up to the reunion” in January. “She’s not filming and there are no plans to film with her,” the insider clarified. Cohen has also since confirmed Mary’s departure, though Bravo has yet to make an official announcement either way.

In addition to her church-related drama, Mary also came under fire during Season 2 for making racist comments. She repeatedly referenced her co-star Jennie Nguyen’s “slanted eyes” and “yellow” skin tone, and after Jen’s arrest, Mary likened her to a “Mexican thug,” fueling calls for her to be fired.

Natalie Cass/Bravo

Why Jennie Won’t Return For RHOSLC Season 3

The one cast exit that Bravo has confirmed is that of Jennie, who they fired in January after several of her racist Facebook posts resurfaced online. Though Jennie issued a public apology for sharing messages that called Black Lives Matter activists “thugs” and made light of police brutality, Bravo “ceased filming” with her, explaining in a Jan. 25 Instagram statement that she “will no longer be a cast member” of RHOSLC.

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” Bravo said in the statement, which was shared about a week after Jennie’s posts began making headlines. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

Members of the RHOSLC cast issued individual statements denouncing Jennie’s behavior at the time, and Cohen later addressed the decision in his February ET interview. “Listen, I think that we’re in a time where we’re producing a show that is about outspoken, sometimes politically incorrect people who are speaking their mind and, you know, we have to be sensitive to issues of racism,” Cohen said. “And we have to look out for everybody who is not only watching, but who are also on the show, and you know, look — there’s, every case is different, but we wanna do the right thing and it’s a work in progress.”

This post will be updated as more details about RHOSLC Season 3 become available.