One of the faces of Bravo’s new show The Valley may look unexpectedly familiar — and no, it’s not former Vanderpump Rules cast members Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright.

Danny Booko, along with his wife, Nia, joins the series as a longtime friend of Taylor. The Valley will follow their friend group, including Jesse and Michelle Lally, Jason and Janet Caperna, and Doute’s new flame, Luke Broderick, as they navigate parenthood in the Los Angeles suburbs with their own drama. (It’s full of Pump Rules alumni, after all.)

However, before settling in the Valley, Booko portrayed teen heartthrobs in many nostalgic shows, from Disney Channel series like Hannah Montana to dramedies like The O.C.

Danny’s Acting Resume

According to his IMDb page, Booko first got his start in the acting world as a guest star on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2005. In the Season 1 episode, “Maddie Checks In,” he played Kyle, a rich friend of London Tipton, who’s also friends with Maddie’s new crush.

On Hannah Montana, he played Stavros, a seemingly famous tool who said he was “dating Ashley” at a celebrity party. (When asked which famous Ashley, he said, “Like it matters.”)

Danny Booko on Hannah Montana. Disney Channel via Disney+

In 2006, he guest-starred on Season 4 of The O.C. as Connor, a student Kaitlin likes before Ryan discovers him with his ex-girlfriend’s pretend-lover, Roger. And finally, in the 2011 iCarly episode “iHire An Idiot,” he played Cort, who Carly and Sam hire as their intern in spite of his inability to do anything correctly because of his looks (and abs).

Funnily enough, just like his friend and castmate Taylor, he also made a cameo on Desperate Housewives Season 5. Just a few episodes after Taylor played the important role of “Hot Guy 2 in Dance Club,” Booko guest-starred as Mahoney.

If none of these characters ring a bell, you might still recognize Booko’s voice. The actor has done voiceover work for several famous movies, including The Blind Side, Silver Linings Playbook, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War, The Fault in Our Stars, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part One. And those are just some of his IMDb voice credits.