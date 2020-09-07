The Beckhams are at it again, winning the internet with another cute family snap. This time is was David sharing what a lazy morning at the Beckham household looks like. In the post, David and Victoria are joined by their youngest child Harper and the whole set up really will make your heart sing.

On Sept. 6 David Beckham shared a quiet moment in the Beckham household. It’d seem no matter how famous and fabulous you are, everyone enjoys a lie in on a Sunday morning. He posted the snap of himself and Victoria with Harper between them with the caption, “We had a visitor in the night.”

As soon as Beckham posted it, fans and friend reacted with an outpouring of love. Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg and football coach Gary Neville posted love hearts under the picture while one follower wrote, “Such a beautiful family.” Another shared the same sentiment, writing “An absolutely gorgeous visitor.”

Both David and Victoria Beckham have had a lot to celebrate lately. They’ve been sharing special birthday and engagement moments on their social media. Earlier in the week, Victoria shared a funny photo of Romeo looking less than impressed as Harper clung onto his neck. "So much love from her big brothers," she wrote.

Victoria later posted a video montage of Romeo with the caption, “Happy 18th birthday @romeobeckham.... We couldn’t be prouder of the young man you have become x You are beautiful inside and out and we love you so much. The sweetest, kindest soul, our everything. So many kisses from us all.” She also posted a photo of all the kids together enjoying a very colourful birthday cake for Romeo's big day.

The Beckhams also celebrated with their followers earlier this summer when son Brooklyn proposed to his girlfriend Nicola Anne Peltz. Under a picture of the happy couple, David wrote, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people as they begin this exciting journey together we are so happy for you guys.”

It’d seem that there’s a lot of good news to shout about in the Beckham household right now but there’s still time to enjoy the quiet moments.