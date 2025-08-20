The Dawson’s Creek gang is heading back to Woodside — kind of. On Aug. 20, it was announced that the entire cast of Dawson’s Creek will hold a reunion for the first time since the series ended in 2003, coming together for one night only in support of star James Van Der Beek, who revealed his diagnosis of stage 3 colorectal cancer in November.

The “Class Reunion” will take place on Sept. 22, when the cast will conduct a live script reading of the show’s 1998 premiere episode. Van Der Beek will be joined by his former co-stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, and Nina Repeta.

Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps will also take part, despite joining the series after its first season, reading “various roles” from the pilot episode. Williams will also produce the event, alongside her husband Thomas Kail, Carl Ogawa, Jason Moore, Maggie Brohn, Greg Berlanti, and series creator Kevin Williamson. Former Dawson’s Creek director Jason Moore is set to direct.

Williams shared her joy about the reunion in a statement. “We grew up in Capeside and that’s a bond that will last a lifetime,” she wrote. “We wanted to gather around our dear friend James and remind him that we are all here. We always have been and we always will be. And I know the fans of Dawson’s Creek feel the same way.”

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Philipps and Van Der Beek hinted at the reunion prior to the announcement, sharing the same Season 1 photo on Instagram with the iconic quote, “If we were truly meant to be, then we'll find a way back to each other.”

How To Watch The Dawson’s Creek Reunion

Dawson's Creek Class Reunion

The Dawson’s Creek Class Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 22 at New York’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, which is currently home to the famed Broadway show Hamilton. And yes, that means you can be in the room where it happens. Tickets will go on sale through Broadway Direct on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.

Along with Van Der Beek, the event will also benefit the organization F Cancer, to raise awareness for routine screenings.