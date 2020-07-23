Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich's Relationship Timeline Shows Just How Fast They Fell

Now that the singer has found the love of her life, it's time to take a deep dive into the newly engaged Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's relationship timeline. Over the years, Lovato has had many ups and downs, but it sounds like she's finally found true happiness with singer and actor Ehrich. Based on what they've shared, the two couldn't be happier and are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

In an interview with Bustle published on July 7, Lovato opened up about how she continues to work on herself with Ehrich by her side. The two have been quarantined together in a Los Angeles home they're renting. "Before quarantine, it was very difficult for me to cry," she revealed. "I had programmed the thought into my head when I was 16 that I'm only going to cry if people pay me to. I started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I've had or the adversities or traumas that I've faced."

She's always loved hard and passionately, but the pandemic has truly helped her focus on herself, including when it comes to connecting with others. "I think my ability to be vulnerable and be more intimate with people has really heightened," she admitted to Bustle.

And now here she is head over heels in love with Ehrich and planning a permanent future with him. Let's take a look at their relationship from beginning to end.

March 2020 — Instagram Official

Rumors about their romance started to swirl when the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and the Young and the Restless actor were caught leaving each other flirty messages on Instagram. Then, the two were seen spending time together in Los Angeles.

On March 25, Us Weekly confirmed that Lovato was dating Ehrich. The same day, a source told E! News about Lovato and Ehrich, "Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now. They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well."

Around this time, Lovato also accidentally confirmed their relationship when Ehrich was doing an Instagram Live. According to BuzzFeed, Ehrich was playing the piano when Lovato popped up. He tried to tell her he was live and then, after she realized what was going on, she hid behind a blanket and ran out of the room.

April 2020 — Engagement Rumors Begin

During an April interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Lovato discussed Ehrich. After asking if she had introduced him to her good friend Sam Smith, she replied, "You're trying to get the tea!" She later added, "Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me. I wouldn't introduce just anybody to Sam."

In April, E! News reported that despite rumors, the two weren't getting engaged yet. "The engagement rumors are not true," a source said. "It's still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other."

May 2020 — Lovato & Ehrich Make Their Music Video Debut

In May, not only did they start to share photos and videos of each other on Instagram, but they also appeared together in a music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U." Both Lovato and Ehrich posted clips from the video on social media. She captioned her video, "Happy to be part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell..." As for Ehirch, he called Lovato, "my whole heart."

June 2020 — Ehrich Calls Lovato "The Love Of My Life"

The two continued to share photos and messages about each other on Instagram. For example, on June 24, Lovato gushed about Ehrich on his birthday, "I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.. You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together.. here’s to the future baby." Ehrich even called Lovato "the love of my life" in a June 16 Instagram.

July 2020 — Lovato & Ehrich Get Engaged

On July 23, Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement on Instagram. Alongside a series of photos of the couple and the singer showing off her massive diamond ring, Lovato gushed, "I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too." Next to their engagement photos, Ehrich shared about Lovato, "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

Hopefully, this is just the beginning for Lovato and Ehrich — and their relationship timeline.