Demi Lovato Was "Speechless" After Being Asked To Perform At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Demi Lovato went after the current commander-in-chief, Donald Trump, in her song of the same name before the 2020 presidential election. Now, she's about to help ring in the next administration. Lovato will perform at Joe Biden's inauguration, as announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The news comes just days after the singer teased the release of a new political protest song following Trump supporters' Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lovato shared the news on Twitter, confirming she will be part of the "Celebrating America" TV special to commemorate Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' achievement. "I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, “Celebrating America” on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT," she wrote, adding that she was "speechless when I was asked to perform!" According to Billboard, the special will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature performances by Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi, among others.

Lovato has been vocal about her political views, endorsing Biden during the 2020 election and strongly criticizing Trump throughout his term. In October, she released "Commander In Chief," a politically charged ballad in which she goes after Trump for his actions, especially regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Following the Capitol riots in January, the singer took to Twitter to voice her disbelief and disapproval. "My heart is broken," she wrote. "It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are."

In her following tweet, she hinted that the riots inspired her to create another political anthem, and she's holding nothing back. "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F*CKING MORE," she wrote. "I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy." Lovato has not confirmed whether she will premiere a new song or do something entirely different at the inauguration.

Potential new music and performance for the incoming president isn't the only thing she has up her sleeve this year. Just moments after confirming her inauguration act, Lovato announced that her highly-anticipated docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will stream on YouTube starting March 23. Perhaps she'll even use the new project to get even more political.