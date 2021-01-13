Demi Lovato’s YouTube Docuseries Gives An Intimate Look At Her "Darkest Point"

Demi Lovato loves a good documentary, as proven by her 2011 special, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, and 2017 YouTube film, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. And in her next behind-the-scenes endeavor, she's about to go deeper than ever before. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Lovato announced her new docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, making it clear that she is ready to speak about her rollercoaster journey in the past few years. "There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right," she wrote on Twitter.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the four-part series follows Lovato through the past three years and promises a revealing look at "some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health." The singer will also speak for the first time about her near-fatal overdose in July 2018. While much of it remains a mystery, here's everything you need to know about Lovato's next project.

Premiere Date

As confirmed by the artist herself on Twitter, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will premiere on Tuesday, March 23. The first two episodes will stream that day, while the remaining two episodes will drop on March 30 and April 6.

Plot Details

In a press release obtained by Bustle, YouTube confirmed that Lovato will speak about her 2018 overdose for the first time, going in detail about the events that led up to the harrowing incident and what she's learned in the aftermath. The docuseries will also focus on her career, starting with her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me world tour and continuing through her comeback in early 2020, when she performed her heartbreaking ballad "Anyone" at the Grammys and sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato said in a statement. “For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

Guest Appearances

No special guests have been confirmed, but given how filming began during Lovato's 2018 tour, it's likely that her band, dancers, and perhaps even her opening act DJ Khaled will show up in the series. If her previous docs are any indication, expect appearances from Lovato's family, close friends, and management team as well. Given the emphasis on Lovato's health journey, it's unclear whether viewers will see her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich or if she'll even mention him. The former couple got engaged in July 2020 before breaking it off two months later, leading to public accusations from Ehrich.

How To Watch

Fans that don't have a YouTube Red subscription (and honestly, who pays for YouTube?) need not fret. All episodes of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will stream for free on Lovato's YouTube channel, meaning you can plan your virtual viewing parties without worry. Just be sure to pick up some tissues along with your snacks before settling in to watch.