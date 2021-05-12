It’s been a busy spring for Demi Lovato. March and April saw the release of the singer’s YouTube documentary, Dancing with the Devil, in which Lovato and her loved ones recounted the events surrounding her 2018 overdose and some of the lighthearted pleasures she’s discovered during recovery, like throwing a funeral for a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza. The acclaimed documentary event was tied to the debut of Lovato’s new album, Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, which echoed the doc’s prevailing themes of trauma, growth, and discovery.

Now, Lovato’s adding yet another project to her slate — it’s also about discovery, but not quite in the same way. This time around, the Grammy-nominated singer’s new docuseries will put her in the investigator’s seat as she explores all things UFOs for Peacock’s Unidentified with Demi Lovato. It might be an unexpected turn for those who have come to know and love Lovato’s raw, vulnerable musical side, but it looks like UFOs have been a long-running interest for Lovato. As Billboard reported back in January, she even took to Instagram to share a clip of moving objects against a blue sky, captioning the post with several UFO emojis and an ominous, possibly excited “they’re coming.”

Here is everything we know about the tentatively titled Unidentified with Demi Lovato so far — from the subject matter to the people who will accompany Lovato on her space exploration.

What Is Unidentified With Demi Lovato About?

According to Deadline, Lovato will be joined by her sister Dallas and best friend/skeptic Matthew as they “attempt to help uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.” Don’t expect the series to be an amateur UFO hunting adventure, though. While Lovato and co. may not be extraterrestrial experts, they will work with leaders in the field to “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

The Hollywood Reporter also shared a series description that highlighted Lovato as a “true believer,” who “hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here.”

The end goal of it all? To “make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves.” Worth a shot.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato Trailer & Release Date

Peacock has not yet shared a trailer or release date for Unidentified with Demi Lovato. In the singer’s Instagram announcement on May 11, she simply said that the show was “coming soon.” The docuseries will feature four parts, according to Deadline. If Unidentified is released in the style of recent Peacock hits like Girls5eva, which dropped all episodes May 6, you may be able to watch the entirety of Lovato’s alien adventures in one day, too.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional details as more information on Unidentified with Demi Lovato becomes available.