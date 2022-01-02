Demi Lovato’s 2022 New Year’s Resolutions Are Full Of Self-Compassion

It’s a new year, so you know what that means: resolutions. Demi Lovato’s #freshstart actually kicked off in December, but Jan. 1 was still the perfect time for the Grammy-nominated singer to share their goals for the coming year. In total, Lovato revealed four New Year’s inspiring resolutions in an Instagram story — each grounded in self-compassion.

The musician’s message began with an open admission of the fact that they feel they have some growing to do. “Today I don’t feel my best,” they began. “But I know who I want to be and where I want to go.” Getting there will take some work, which is exactly what Lovato’s list of resolutions shows they aim to do.

Topping the list is the “Dancing With the Devil” singer’s desire to: “devote more time to traveling and things that bring me joy.” Next up is “to accept myself at every size.” Following that is to “Appreciate my work regardless of success,” and then finally, to “be present for all that life brings me, the great moments and the painful ones.” They’re all straightforward, relatable resolutions — but that doesn’t mean they’re not challenging.

When you’re transforming yourself on the inside, it can sometimes help to transform yourself on the outside, too. Lovato seems to agree with this approach, because they debuted a new hairstyle during the holidays. The Unidentified with Demi Lovato star revealed their fresh buzzcut on Instagram on Dec. 24, including “#freshstart” in their caption. The makeover may just prove to be an essential part of their journey.

That’s not to minimize the role that therapy can play in the process, though, because for Lovato, that’s key. “As you all know, #therapy has changed my life,” Lovato wrote on Instagram in September. Months earlier, when they first opened up publicly about identifying as nonbinary, they also described having done “a lot of healing and self-reflective work” over the years. The philosophy they shared then applies now: “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be.” Lovato plans to take those opportunities in 2022, and the rest of us can work on doing the same.

While the singer has their eyes on the year ahead now, 2021 was big for them. Not only did Lovato have professional success, including scoring a Grammy nomination in November for Best Remixed Recording for “Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix),” they had personal triumphs as well. Among them were Lovato’s coming out as nonbinary in May and their continued work as a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ communities and mental health. Here’s to more growth in 2022.