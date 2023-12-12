Jules Potter might get another chance at true love. After Julia Roberts revealed on Watch What Happens Live that the top movie that she wants to make a sequel for is My Best Friend’s Wedding, her co-star Dermot Mulroney wants to make it happen.

On Dec. 12, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he’s down to make a sequel to the 1997 rom-com, and shared his excitement that Roberts was also on board. “Yeah, no, I’m in,” he said. “I’m thrilled to hear Julia’s finally, you know, coming to her senses.”

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Roberts revealed where she thinks her character Jules would be over 25 years after the movie was released, stating that she doesn’t think anything happened between her and Mulroney’s Michael, the titular best friend whose wedding she tried to sabotage.

“He’s married and faithful to his wife,” she said. But she does think Jules and her other best friend George (Rupert Everett) would “start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous.”

However, when asked where he sees Michael today, Mulroney said he didn’t want to write that storyline. “Oh golly. I don’t know — that’s not my job,” he quipped. “But if they put that story together, I’m there for sure.”

Mulroney & Roberts’ Friendship

Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney at the Fireflies In The Garden Premiere on October 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding ended up happening, it actually wouldn’t be Roberts and Mulroney’s first onscreen reunion. The pair first co-starred in the 2013 film August: Osage County, before teaming up once again for her 2018 series Homecoming, meaning they’ve formed a close decades-long friendship.

“After this many years, I don’t make the habit of hanging out in other people’s trailers, other people’s dressing rooms, with one exception,” he told PEOPLE in 2018, looking at Roberts. “We’ve both been at it for a while and have had the great fortune of working together — it’s our third time.”

No matter what happens next, Mulroney would be thrilled just to work with Roberts again on any project. “I was amazed to hear her kind compliments this weekend,” he said. “You know I would love to work with her any day of the week, month, or year.”