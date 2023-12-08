Julia Roberts just proved she’d be the ultimate real housewife.

During her Dec. 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Roberts to recreate an “instantly iconic” scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and she happily obliged.

The scene in question occurred in the currently airing Season 13, and saw Kyle Richards go head-to-head with Sutton Stracke, who uttered the now-viral phrase “name ‘em.”

Roberts took on the role of Stracke for the re-enactment, while Cohen donned a wig to play RHOBH veteran Richards. “Kyle has never looked better,” Roberts joked, to which Cohen responded: “You are making my life.”

Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke. Bravo / 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

“Name ‘Em”

“You sometimes come in when you haven’t even heard the full story,” Roberts (aka Stracke) began the dramatic Housewives reading.

“I saw my friend in distress, upset. I got over there and you say you insert yourself?” Cohen (aka Richards) continued. “By the way f*** you, that’s f****** rude. You have a habit of losing your s*** in ridiculous circumstances.”

“Name ‘em,” Roberts responded in character to a chorus of laughter. “Name ‘em ... name ‘em ... I’m asking you, name ‘em.”

Andy Cohen and Julia Roberts. Bravo / 'Watch What Happens Live'

“This Is History”

Fans quickly commented on the A-list Housewives re-enactment, with one viewer declaring it “history.”

“I’ve watched this eight times and I’m crying so hard from laughing! She nailed it!” one fan raved on Instagram. “Thank you Andy for making this happen and Julia for the execution. I’m dying,” another wrote.

“Julia does Sutton better than Sutton,” one viewer also joked, while one fan commented: “Oscar winners doing Bravo scenes is my nirvana.”

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Bravo / 'Watch What Happens Live'

Roberts’ efforts came just days after fellow Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman acted out a scene from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the May December co-stars re-enacted a fight between RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia — and like Roberts, the pair’s performance soon became a viral hit.