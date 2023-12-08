Julia Roberts is one of the undisputed queens of rom-coms — but there’s one classic that she ended up turning down. During a Dec. 7 interview on Watch What Happens Live, the actor revealed the classic rom-com that she nearly starred in, and how it crossed over with her film Steel Magnolias.

After a viewer asked if there were any movies that Roberts regretted passing on, she said there were “none that I have regrets about,” but a few that still went on to become classics.

“I feel it’s all kind of destiny,” she said. “But what have I passed on that went on to be great and wonderful and I thought it maybe wouldn't have been as great and wonderful with me? You’ve Got Mail.” She also named The Last of the Mohicans as another one of those films.

Ironically, Meg Ryan, who went on to star in You’ve Got Mail, was initially supposed to play Roberts’ character in Steel Magnolias. But according to Roberts, “she was still filming When Harry Met Sally, and so I got that part.” She winded up receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Shelby.

Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts on stage at The Fashion Awards on December 02, 2019 in London, England. John Phillips/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That wasn’t the only time Roberts landed a part that wasn’t meant for her originally. “Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in Closer, but she got pregnant. So I got that part,” she added, referring to the 2004 drama. “I’ve lucked into some good stuff.”

The Film She Wants A Sequel For

While Roberts has no regrets about films she didn’t star in, there is one that she regrets not turning into a sequel — but there’s still time. Another viewer asked Roberts which movie she’d like to do a follow-up to, and her answer was almost immediate: My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding. Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Getty Images

The 1997 rom-com sees Roberts’ Jules realize that she’s in love with her newly engaged best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) and attempt to sabotage his wedding to Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). Over 25 years later, Roberts still thinks Michael made the wrong choice.

“Well, I mean, of course, Jules. But he married Kimmy!” she answered when asked who he should’ve chosen.

But as she explained to host Andy Cohen, her character’s unhappy ending left room to explore her future. “There’s so many people in it,” she noted, stating that she’d want “to see what they’re doing and how Kimmy and Michael’s marriage is going.”