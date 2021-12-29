Fans may feel like they’ve been waiting for Derry Girls season three forever. (In part, because we really have.) Due in no short part thanks to endless filming delays caused by lockdown, the show’s return has been pushed back time and time again. But fan favourite Nicola Coughlan recently gave an update that gave us hope. In her season three-affirming tweet, she confirmed filming for the new series had finally come to a close “Goodbye Derry Girls,” she wrote. “It’s been quite a ride.” With that said, here’s everything we know so far about Derry Girls season three so far.

Derry Girls Season 3 Plot

Writer Lisa McGee has previously spoken about what we can expect from series three, but it’s a little vague, tbh. Back in 2019, she said that the season will pick up in 1995, and will have a positive undertone as peace and the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 are in sight.

There were also mentions of a budding relationship between James and Erin, and that one of the Derry Girls crew might leave them for “a rival gang,” meaning the season could centre around “how the others try to get them back and deal with that.”

Whatever the specific storylines, it sounds as though there’s going to be lots to get excited about; Nicola Coughlan told the Belfast Telegraph that she had chatted to McGee about the storylines of season three, and that “they’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me.”

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast

Luckily, all of the main cast from previous seasons are thought to be making a return for the third and final one. This includes: Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon, and Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma/Mary, amongst others.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date

In short, we don’t yet have an official release date as of yet. Filming for the third series was supposed to begin in June 2020, but was delayed for obvious reasons (read: lockdown). However, the beloved cast shared in December 2021 that filming had concluded, meaning we hopefully only have a few months to go before it lands on screens.

Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer

As filming has only just finished, we don’t have a trailer (or even a teaser) to enjoy just yet. But why not re-watch the first two series in the meantime on Netflix, to whet your appetite for upcoming episodes?

This post will be updated with additional plot and cast details as more information on Derry Girls season three becomes available.