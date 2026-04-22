Anna Wintour Had 1 Surprising Piece Of Feedback For The Devil Wears Prada 2

When The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters on May 1 (just in time for the Met Gala!), you can look out for one detail among the mise-en-scène that was advised by Anna Wintour herself.

To recap, the book that inspired the first film was informed by author Lauren Weisberger’s experience as an assistant at Vogue during Wintour’s decades-long tenure as editor-in-chief. And while Wintour has never been involved in the films in an official capacity, she’s voiced her approval of the first film and even helped promote the second — see her playful, Miranda-esque moment with Anne Hathaway at this year’s Oscars or her Vogue cover with Streep herself.

All this to say, Wintour’s a fan, which not only earned her a visit to the sequel’s set but the ear of filmmakers Aline Brosh McKenna and David Frankel. The writer and director recently told Amy Odell’s Back Row podcast that, while observing a scene set at Dior, Wintour pointed out an inaccuracy. The fashion office wouldn’t have so many flowers, Brosh McKenna recalled her saying. And the ones they did have would be white, not pink.

“I came running out, and I was like, ‘Dude, kill the flowers,’” Brosh McKenna said in a podcast excerpt ahead of the full episode’s May 1 release. As Back Row notes, a vase of white flowers was swapped in for the scene in question.

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While you might think that Wintour’s advice would be specific to the character she inspired, she clearly knows Miranda is a separate entity. As she recently told Vogue in the pair’s joint interview: “It’s such an honor to be played by Meryl, however distant Miranda is from myself. Who wouldn’t think that that wasn’t the most extraordinary gift?”

In fact, Wintour said she personally called Streep after hearing the second film was in production. “She read the script. She called me back and said, ‘Anna, I think it’s going to be all right,’” Wintour recalled. “She told me very little about what happens in the film, but I trusted her implicitly.”

And when it comes to closeness, it can’t hurt that Wintour and Streep are literally related. OK, technically, it’s not like they grew up together, but according to a recent deep dive by Ancestry, the women are indeed sixth cousins. A family of powerhouses!