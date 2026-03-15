The 2026 Oscars didn’t waste time getting the party started. Here’s a recap of the best memes, tweets, and viral moments from the Academy Awards on March 15.

Conan O’Brien’s Chaotic Entrance

Conan O’Brien began the show by dressing like Aunt Gladys from Weapons, inserting himself into several of this year’s nominated movies before being chased into the theater by a group of children. In his monologue, he poked fun at Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments about ballet and opera.

O’Brien said security was “extremely tight” for the ceremony, explaining: “I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The camera swiftly cut to Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the audience, but both were good sports, laughing at the dig before O’Brien continued, “They’re just mad you left out jazz.”

More to come...