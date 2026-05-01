The Best Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter Egg Appears At The Very End

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has finally arrived, and it might just be the platonic ideal of sequels.

Enough time has passed (20 years, somehow??) to establish real change in the characters’ lives, and the circumstances that bring them back together feel timely and earned.

In reassembling the original crew (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci), there was endless nostalgia to mine, but the film strikes a delightfully restrained balance between referencing the original story and telling a new one.

Many of the callbacks are subtle — the familiar score sneaking in, a sequence where Andy calls in a chain of favors to pull off an impossible Runway task — but of course, there are some specific nods for those on the lookout!

Here are 11 Devil Wears Prada 2 Easter eggs that might have you hankering for a rewatch.

The Mirror Reveal

Just like in the first film, we meet Andy’s reflection as she brushes her teeth in a foggy bathroom mirror. No “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall this time around — but there’s a different nostalgic needle drop later on!

Miranda’s Heels

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Another fun parallel shot? Seeing Miranda Priestly’s shoes as she steps out of her car. It establishes the larger-than-life presence she brings everywhere she goes.

A Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Nod

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Between the first and second Devil Wears Prada films, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna co-created the musical dramedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with Rachel Bloom. (To get really meta, there’s a hilarious parody episode that pokes fun at Miranda’s Runway reign of terror.) How delightful, then, to see Bloom appear in the sequel, playing Andy’s pal who urges her to write a lucrative memoir about her time with Miranda.

“A Million Girls Would Kill For This Job.”

The ancient wisdom lives on! As Miranda’s second assistant Charlie (Caleb Hearon) tells Andy, first assistant Amari (Simone Ashley) won’t let him leave his desk. “Oh, no, it’s OK,” he says. “A million girls would kill for this job.”

A sympathetic Andy responds, “Heard that!” And indeed, it’s one of the first things Emily tells her upon meeting in the first film.

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Don’t Go Upstairs

Another hilarious nod to Andy’s less-than-stellar record as Miranda’s second assistant arrives when she tries to give Charlie some friendly advice, warning him not to go upstairs when he drops off the Runway mock-up at Miranda’s house.

“Who’d be stupid enough to do that?” Charlie asks. Oh, none other than Andy!

Andy’s Lunch Of Choice

Catching up over lunch with Nigel at Runway, Andy opts again for cafeteria soup — just like the old days. Hey, she knows what she likes!

“Vogue”

Madonna’s “Vogue” plays as Miranda and company strut through Milan — a powerful sonic callback to the first film.

Chef Nigel

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At one point, Nigel catches Andy in a fib by coaxing her into saying yes, she tried a certain food — only to point out she couldn’t have: “That’s a Venetian dish, not Milanese.”

I don’t doubt that a worldly character like Nigel would be an expert in the specifics of regional Italian cuisine. But this moment also felt like a winky nod to Tucci’s real-life entertaining expertise. Suddenly, I have to rewatch Tucci in Italy.

A Stylish Souvenir

Just as she surprises Lily (Tracie Thoms) with a coveted Marc Jacobs purse in the first film, Andy returns from Italy with a Valentino bag for her bestie. Boyfriends come and go, but friends (and good taste) are forever.

Emily Eats Carbs Now

In the first film, Emily berates Andy for going to Paris in her place, telling the second assistant (as if it were a bad thing): “You eat carbs, for Christ’s sake!” But toward the end of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the two women share a meal where they patch things up in a meaningful way, and Emily reveals her new food philosophy: shared carbs don’t have calories.

The Cerulean Sweater!

Perhaps the most powerful Easter egg arrives in the film’s final moments, when Andy settles into her Runway office — sporting what seems to be her original cerulean sweater from The Devil Wears Prada, upcycled into a chic vest.