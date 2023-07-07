If you’re a Sex and the City fan, you likely enjoy a good rewatch of The Devil Wears Prada from time to time, too. The two titles have a lot in common, after all. They’re based on books about women working in New York media, they take their heroines on memorable trips to Paris, and they’re both oozing with aspirational fashion. And as of the July 6 episode of And Just Like That..., the worlds of Carrie Bradshaw and Andy Sachs have collided yet again — this time, with the power of real estate.

The latest episode of the Sex and the City spinoff sees Carrie reconnect with her Vogue boss, Enid, who is preparing to launch an online magazine called Vivant! for mature women. Carrie is miffed that Enid thinks they’re in the same age group, but shows up to Enid’s home anyway for a favor: endorsing her book in her newsletter, Ask Enid.

Enid has an ask, too — can Carrie invest $100,000 of her newly widowed “deep pockets” into the website?

It’s funny to see Enid ask for cash, because the opulence of her townhouse suggests she probably doesn’t need it that bad. As several viewers pointed out, the home also starred as Runway editor Miranda Priestly’s humble abode in The Devil Wears Prada — and according to House & Garden, it’s worth a casual $27.5 million.

It’s the winding blue stairs that give away the connection — the same steps that Anne Hathaway’s Andy nervously climbed to deliver the Runway book to Miranda Priestly.

Next to buff Steve Brady, the stylish townhouse was one of the most exciting characters in the latest And Just Like That... According to House & Garden, the beautiful stairs are just the beginning. The Upper East Side dwelling has seven bedrooms, a balcony, and a basketball court to boot?! The magazine also notes that cerulean blue is a recurring motif throughout the home — that’s fitting, given Meryl Streep’s iconic speech about the shade in The Devil Wears Prada.

As it turns out, the townhouse cameo in And Just Like That... isn’t the only connective tissue between Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Prada. Costume designer Patricia Field developed the signature style for both titles, and was even requested as a condition for Kim Cattrall’s return to And Just Like That... later this season. “I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style,” Cattrall told The View. “I gotta push it. And we did.”