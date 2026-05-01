Spoilers ahead for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Andy Sachs is back at Runway in The Devil Wears Prada 2. And to prove her worth as the magazine’s new features editor, she takes on the impossible task of securing an interview with Sasha Barnes.

Played by Lucy Liu, Sasha is the notoriously reclusive ex of billionaire Benji Barnes (Justin Theroux), whom Emily is now dating, BTW. Andy is ultimately able to land the exclusive sit-down. (This is the same woman who managed to score early manuscripts of the final Harry Potter book for Miranda’s twins, after all. She gets it done!)

Sasha is so pleased with Miranda and the new direction at Runway that she offers them an exclusive that reinvigorates the magazine: She’s engaged! Surprisingly, for a movie so stuffed with celebrity cameos, Sasha’s fiancé does not appear in the form of some gorgeous A-lister. But if you need the fictional goss, you can read Andy’s Runway story. No, really — to promote the sequel, there’s a real Runway website with Sasha’s interview and other stories.

According to the magazine, Sasha is engaged to a fictional F1 driver named Karl Müller. The characters met at a fundraiser to support rebuilding efforts after the Texas floods.

“Karl may be younger, but he is the most dependable person I’ve ever known,” Sasha told the magazine. “I could tell from the first time I met him, and our first date [which came the very next day as he wasted no time, dear readers], he’s a rock for everyone he cares about. To be folded into that, to have someone who is a partner, supporter and a friend and who cares about the people around him, I just feel very lucky.”

Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In addition to addressing that on-screen mystery, the in-universe Runway is full of fun nods to Devil Wears Prada lore. For example, there’s an article updating readers on what happened to James Holt, the designer whom Miranda famously pursed her lips at in the first movie. (For the curious, he sold his brand, got into mountaineering, and started a bespoke outerwear line!)

The piece about the Dior renovation that Andy interviews Emily for also appears, as does a Q&A with Amari — Miranda’s fabulous first assistant, brought to life by Simone Ashley. For summer travel inspo, there are even pieces highlighting locations from the sequel, like Lake Como and the Hamptons.