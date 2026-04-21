Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Didn’t Make The Cut For The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 features so many reported celebrity cameos, including Lady Gaga, that apparently one of them had to be cut. Last summer, Sydney Sweeney was spotted heading to the sequel’s set, causing speculation that she would make an appearance. But on April 21, Entertainment Weekly reported that her cameo was edited out, with a source explaining it as a “creative decision.”

As widely reported, The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs reunite with her old boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), and colleague Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) at Runway to help navigate the publication through some scandal. In need of funds, they have to appease Andy’s former co-assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who now works at a major luxury company.

According to EW, Sweeney was a part of Emily’s reintroduction in the film and would have appeared toward the beginning of the film. She reportedly filmed a three-minute scene where she played herself, with Emily styling her as a celebrity client. However, a source told the outlet that “the scene did not work structurally with the rest of the sequence.”

“The team working on the movie was grateful for her participation, making the decision to remove the bit a difficult one,” the outlet reported. There is a possibility that Sweeney’s cameo will be released as a deleted scene when the film is available to buy or stream later this year, but it’s not yet confirmed.

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Sweeney has not yet commented on the report. However, she did not attend The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York on April 20, where confirmed guest stars like Lady Gaga and Ciara walked the red carpet.

Despite no longer appearing in the film, Sweeney is having quite a busy year. The same day as the sequel’s premiere, Netflix announced she would lead the live-action Gundam movie, which had just started production. Plus, the long-awaited third season of Euphoria, the HBO series that sent her to superstardom, premiered on April 12, keeping Sweeney on our screens for all of spring.