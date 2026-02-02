Anne Hathaway Says Meryl Streep Made A Big Change For Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into theaters this May, and Miranda Priestly seems to be just as fashionably aloof as ever. At one point in the sequel’s new trailer, she doesn’t even remember Andy — despite once saying she was her most disappointing assistant ever.

Although Miranda and Andy aren’t exactly besties on screen, making the sequel was a much warmer experience for the cast.

A Peek Behind The Scenes

In a Vogue first look published on Feb. 1, Anne Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs, said it felt “practically psychedelic” watching Meryl Streep return as Miranda 20 years after their first team-up. “I just felt so many portals open up at that moment. I was 22 again, but it was still now,” she said. “Thankfully, this time, she didn’t stay in character the entire time, so we had a lot of laughs.”

Streep, for her part, described a similarly joyful filming experience. “It felt jubilant, when I first got out on Sixth Avenue — where we filmed 20 years ago and nobody was interested,” she said. “I got changed, got out of my camper, and just heard this roar!”

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Streep’s New Approach

As Hathaway hinted to Vogue, working with Streep was a little different this time around. In 2021, the cast reflected on the original film for a 15th-anniversary oral history with Entertainment Weekly, and Streep admitted she had a “horrible” time isolating herself from the cast to get into Miranda’s headspace.

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I could hear them all rocking and laughing. I was so depressed!” she recalled. “I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!’ That’s the last time I ever attempted a method thing.”

Hathaway said she felt “intimidated” by Streep but “always felt cared for” at the same time. “I knew that whatever she was doing to create that fear, I appreciated [because] I also knew she was watching out for me.”

Similarly, Emily Blunt, who reprises her role as assistant Emily, now leading a luxury company, told EW that Streep wasn’t “unapproachable,” but kept some distance. “Meryl is so gregarious and fun as hell, in some ways it wasn’t the most fun for her having to remove herself,” she said.

Fortunately, it sounds like the three-time Oscar winner simply let herself enjoy the ride for the hotly anticipated sequel. As she told Vogue of slipping back into the role, “It was like going into the back of your own closet and finding something, thinking, Oh, I wonder if this still fits?”