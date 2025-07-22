Andy Sachs is so back. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has officially begun filming, nearly two decades after the OG film’s blockbuster release in 2006. Luckily, paparazzi snapped first-look photos of Anne Hathaway on set on Monday, July 21, in the streets of New York, temporarily sating fans’ thirst for the sequel. And I’m happy to report that Andy is chicer than ever. Apparently, you can take the girl out of Runway, but you can’t take Runway out of the girl.

Andy’s Corpcore Co-Ords

While other projects in production tend to prefer their sets (and outfits) to be kept under wraps, Hathaway went the opposite route and hard-launched Andy’s wardrobe choices on Instagram. “Andy Sachs 2025,” she captioned in one post, while rocking corpcore chic.

A far cry from her frumpy office looks in the first film, Andy rocked matching pinstripe co-ords. Her set included a charcoal vest, a trendy, in-the-know choice, and tapered trousers in the same print. She completed the look with all-black accoutrements, including black pointed-toe boots, a messenger bag, and sunglasses. Plus, she accessorized with layered necklaces, multiple rings, and a watch. The most on-brand Andy add-on, however, was the phone glued to her ear. Could it be Miranda on the other end of the line?

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It Just Keeps Getting Chicer

Hathaway changed into three more looks later that day, including a billowy dress with a mosaic-like pattern. Paired with the cloche hat and sunglasses, she looked like she was straight out of a resort or on the set of White Lotus. She completed the ’fit with a stack of necklaces, wooden wedges, and a nondescript bound book. (Your guess is as good as mine.)

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

From vacay-ready, she changed into a more utilitarian look in short-sleeved coveralls. Hers, in a vibrant blue, featured a zipper down the front and a smattering of patches on the torso’s pockets. Don’t be fooled by the laid-back vibe, though — her arm candy was Valentino and her velcro sandals were Chanel.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Later, she wore a '90s-inspired number, which included a ribbed white tank top tucked into a maxi denim skirt, and topped with a two-toned vest. Like in the above look, she kept her Chanel slides on and clutched a newspaper.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Miranda Priestly would be so proud.