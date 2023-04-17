While several Love Is Blind Season 4 relationships burned out before the altar, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier made it to their nuptials. They ultimately broke up on the big day, though. Micah asked Paul to say “I do” (or “I don’t”) first, and he said the timing wasn’t right. “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now,” he said. “I think that we’re not there.”

Micah said she knew that answer was coming, explaining that she “never felt safe” in their relationship. After stepping away from the altar, the pair had an emotional moment and exchanged a goodbye hug before Paul walked away from Micah and her bridesmaids. While analyzing the scene on social media, several viewers wondered whether Paul tapped a bridesmaid’s butt on his way out. Part of Paul’s exit was obscured by filming angles, as Micah’s mom went to comfort her daughter. TikTok user @thegabbi.rielle said, “If he needed to say ‘Excuse me,’ the hip is not the right place for him to put his hands.”

As the moment garnered millions of views on social media, Paul addressed the rumors in the comments of his own TikTok video. In response to a user suggesting, “he was with Micah’s friend [because] you see him touch her ass at [the] wedding,” Paul said the rumor was “seriously reaching.”

“You’re insane if you think I’d slap a random girls ass (whom I don’t even know) during the most traumatic moment in my relationship,” he continued in another comment.

Paul was also asked about the viral moment at the Love Is Blind reunion on April 16, where he provided the same explanation. “To imply that it was anything more than me just gesturing acknowledging that I was squeezing past her kind of bumped into her shoulder is literally absurd,” he said. “I literally just [was] walking out of the door and gesturing just like, hey, sorry, I bumped into you.”

While Paul moved past that rumor, he had to confront another aspect of his and Micah’s Love Is Blind journey during the reunion special. When Paul said he couldn’t picture Micah as a mom, and lacked a “nurturing aspect,” Micah tearfully said, “It was the worst thing that could be said about me.”

“I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her. It wasn’t a reflection of what she was capable of,” Paul said, clarifying that he couldn’t envision them as parents together.