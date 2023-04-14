On their Love Is Blind wedding day, Micah Lussier admitted that her and fiancé Paul Peden’s journey to the altar had been “anything but normal.” Beginning in the pods, they were caught in love triangles involving Kwame Appiah and Irina Solomonova, and things only got rockier from there. They also weren’t on the same page about living arrangements, and her best friend Shelby made no secret she was “not with” their relationship moving forward. So, despite their shared values and love for each other, Micah and Paul did not get married in the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale.

Though their wedding officiant asked Micah to reveal her decision first, she said that the best thing she could do for them was to give Paul the opportunity to answer first. His response? “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there.” The breakup left Micah feeling “broken,” and she later explained that she was ready to say yes to Paul.

“I wanted Paul to give his answer first because I knew that was the only thing that I needed in order to say ‘I do’ — for him to show me that he was gonna choose me, and he didn’t,” Micah said in the finale. “If Paul would have wanted to marry me, 100% I would have said ‘I do.’ It’s an easy decision.”

Before the series premiered on March 24, Micah told Bustle that she took some time to heal from the heartbreak of her split from Paul. “After the wedding, I definitely holed up in a Seattle hotel room for a few days and kind of just went through it, feeling all the emotions,” she shared, also revealing that she temporarily moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. “I just took some time for myself. I grew; I really strengthened [my] relationships with my girlfriends. But now, I’m feeling good, so maybe there’s a relationship around the corner.”

As for whether there’s a chance Micah and Paul could get back together, she revealed that they continued to talk “off and on” after filming wrapped in spring 2022. “I think there’s just a lot of growing to do, that we both need to put in the work,” Micah elaborated. “We both are kind of in different places in our lives. I did move back to Scottsdale after filming the show. I felt like I needed to just kind of get the hell out of here. But I’m back in Seattle now, so things are kind of TBD.”

Despite forming “some really good friendships” on the show, Micah said she didn’t stay in touch with Kwame, who married Chelsea Griffin in the finale. “I just don’t think that would be really appropriate, just given all the history. The last thing I ever want to do is be a negative force in someone’s life, and I could feel that’s what maybe my presence would be in their marriage. And that doesn’t seem like something I need to do.”