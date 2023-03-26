At one point during her time in pods on Love Is Blind Season 4, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds was “really conflicted” about choosing Marshall Glaze or Josh Demas. When Marshall refused to let the 27-year-old certified dental assistant go without a fight, though, her mind was made up. “I did not want to see Josh after that because Marshall is just the better choice for me,” she explained on the show. “He’s gonna help me grow. He is emotionally available. He’s able to handle my spiciness, my attitude. He knows how to basically make sure that I’m feeling good and solid, and any single time there’s doubt. So I’m gonna have to really boss up if I’m gonna be with Marshall.”

After Jackie accepted his proposal and they met face-to-face for the first time, Marshall gushed that she was everything he could have imagined “and then some.” The honeymoon continued in Mexico, where they decided to “seal it” and have sex for the first time. “It was good. That connection made it that much [deeper],” Jackie told her fellow engaged female cast members, joking that she was sore after being “put through the wringer.” In fact, spending time with the 27-year-old marketing manager was the “best part of being in Mexico,” she said, and when the pair headed back to Seattle at the end of Episode 5, they seemed to be on solid ground.

Judging by Netflix’s tease of what’s still to come, things are going to get much rockier for Jackie and Marshall, though. Despite their physical connection in Mexico, one clip shows Jackie telling her fiancé, “We don’t have sex, bro. You’re going to give me a migraine.” During a heated argument, she also snaps, “You didn’t wanna sit here and talk. You’re like, ‘I’m leaving.” Marshall’s reply? “What else am I supposed to do? Sit in my feelings and sleep next to someone who said I was not man enough for this?”

A likely source of the drama is that Josh returns at some point. “If you don’t feel like heart-to-heart you’re really gonna marry him, pick me,” Josh tells Jackie in another sneak peek. Though the Season 4 trailer’s editing makes it unclear who is speaking, either Marshall or castmate Brett Brown finds out later that one of their fiancées “didn’t show up for her wedding dress fitting.”

Though Jackie says viewers “need to just tune in and find out” if she and Marshall are still together after Love Is Blind, she feels she made the right decision. “There were some things that were kind of rocky, but I don’t regret anything with the relationship with Marshall at all,” she tells Bustle, explaining that the social dating experiment taught her a few things, regardless. “I learned that I need to just give myself grace. I am the type of woman that I have to know what all the steps are gonna look like and how I’m gonna get there. And that’s not how life is. That’s not the way the good lord wanted life to be. So I have to give myself grace and understand that things go one step at a time, and you can’t rush that process.”

On Instagram, Jackie hasn’t offered many clues about her current relationship status, but some of her post-filming photo captions seem to hint that she’s single. “You know I got it if you ever need it,” she wrote, along with a series of bikini photos in August 2022, adding, “Call me later when you all alone” to another post the same month.

Marshall, for his part, hasn’t been particularly active on social media but seemed to have a bright outlook in June 2022, months after Love Is Blind wrapped. “Sunshine brings the best out of everyone,” he captioned one Instagram post, crediting Brett as the photographer. While celebrating his 27th birthday in September, he also remained positive, writing, “Sometimes you just have to talk to that man in the mirror. 27 will be one for the books! Onward and upward.”