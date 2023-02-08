One burning question in the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer: When is Schwartz & Sandy’s going to open? The latest joint venture between co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval will be a hot topic this season as the duo struggles to open the Los Angeles restaurant and lounge’s doors. Questioning the hold-up, SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump confesses that their issues were giving her “terrible anxiety,” particularly “what it’s cost them.” The price they paid apparently wasn’t just in cash either, with Schwartz even claiming that if it wasn’t for the bar, he and ex-wife Katie Maloney wouldn’t have divorced. While the Bravo series will play up the drama, Schwartz & Sandy’s eventually opened to the public in November 2022.

The timeline was always a bit shaky though. Sandoval announced at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in May 2022 that Schwartz & Sandy’s was “moving along” and would be open in two months. “It’s one of those things where we’ve learned a lot. Some of those lessons have been the hard way,” the bartender and musician admitted. The same month, however, he revealed on the Deux Me After Dark podcast that he and his Tom Tom partner didn’t have a “hard date” for opening the “groovy, funky, semi-tropical” cocktail lounge, but were shooting for late July. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July,” he explained. “So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

That July 19 event was a DailyMail.com and TMX-hosted Schwartz & Sandy’s grand opening party, which their cast mates attended with Bravo cameras in tow. Explaining that they battled Covid delays and supply chain issues, Sandoval told the Daily Mail that they were finally able to fulfill their creative vision for the lounge, which features a ceiling inspired by the night sky in Joshua Tree National Park. “It’s the only place in L.A. where you're guaranteed to see stars,” he joked.

As previously mentioned, Schwartz & Sandy’s still didn’t open to the public for another four months. Unlike with Tom Tom, LVP wasn’t involved in this project though, putting extra pressure on the former roommates. “For better or for worse, me and [Sandoval] were involved in every single decision, hence the reason it took a year and a half to open,” Schwartz shared on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast later in July, adding, “It almost tore our friendship apart.”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

He elaborated, “We acknowledged that before we started the venture. I’m like, ‘Tom, this is going to probably tear us apart.’ He’s like, ‘I know, but we got this.’ But, we persevered. We worked through it. It’s like me and Tom need therapy sessions together, you know what I mean? But without the therapist. We were very good at letting the other person talk and just listening.”

But one thing they were on the same page about was including “a little homage” to their shared Midwest roots in the restaurant. Sandoval previously teased that the Schwartz & Sandy’s menu would feature toasted ravioli from St. Louis and a St. Louis-style pizza made with Provel cheese, as well as a “deliciously dangerous” stuffed “Juicy Lucy” cheeseburger. Other offerings showcased on the restaurant’s Instagram include their signature lobster corndogs, a tahini Caesar salad, chicken and waffle bites, mushroom-gruyere beignets, and a warm brown butter strawberry Schwartz cake.

And now fans in the L.A. area can finally taste them all for themselves.