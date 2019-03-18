The Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Friendship Timeline Every 'Vanderpump Rules' Fan Needs

The relationships on Vanderpump Rules are constantly evolving. Still, through all seven seasons, one duo has the strongest bond: the Toms. Unlike other relationships within the cast, their friendship is not that complicated. Instead, it's (mostly) full of entertaining moments. Let's take a look back with a timeline of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's friendship. *Cue the signature Sandoval cry of joy in response to all of the bromantic memories.* Hopefully, Sandoval has another dog to wipe his tears on. If not, Schwartz's shoulder is more than enough to lean on.

Most of the people on this show go from being friends to enemies — with all variations of frenemy status in between — but not Tom and Tom. They are each other's biggest champions. In fact, it sometimes feels like Sandoval's girlfriend Ariana Madix and Schwartz's wife Katie Maloney could be the third wheel if either of them is around the pair. They are just that loyal and loving.

Unfortunately, happy times don't usually make for great television, but that's not the case for Schwartz and Sandoval. Their love fest has blessed the fandom with plenty of iconic quotes and GIFs throughout the years. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like either Tom. They've gone through so much while having the best time together, at least for the most part.

Before Bravo: They Met On Craig's List & Became Roomies Giphy The Toms had a solid friendship before Vanderpump Rules even existed. And it all started with a Craig's List advertisement. Sandoval was looking for roommate, Schwartz responded, and eventually they both lived with Jax Taylor, and even Sandoval's then-girlfriend Kristen Doute. Even though they haven't been roomies for a while, they've been best friends ever since.

Season 3: Schwartz Became A Full-Time Cast Member Giphy Fans got to see glimpses of the bromance during Seasons 1 and 2, but their love really got the spotlight it deserved when Schwartz became a full-time cast member during Season 3.

Season 4, Episode 7: They Failed Their Business Pitch To Lisa Giphy Tom and Tom presented a very vague business pitch for Vanderpump Sangria. It was unclear what they wanted to do, but it involved drinking the product and publicizing it in some way. Needless to say, they did not impress Lisa. It was a rough time, but at least they got through it together.

Season 4, Episode 9: They Get Butt Tattoos In Las Vegas Giphy The guys thought they were being sweet boyfriends when they got tattoos in honor of their girlfriends during a guys' trip in Las Vegas. However, the butt tattoos weren't the best idea and the whole thing just turned into a big joke. They didn't get approval from Ariana, Katie, or Lisa, but again, at least they had each other.

Season 4, Episode 10: Sandoval Helps Schwartz Propose To Katie Giphy Sandoval was the only Vanderpump Rules cast member who knew about Schwartz's proposal before it happened. Aside from giving Schwartz help and support, Sandoval also styled his BFF for the big night. Now that is a dedicated third wheel.

Season 5, Episode 16: Sandoval Gives Up "Tom #1" Title Giphy Considering these are two guys with the same first name and last names that start with the same letter, things can get a little confusing. Sandoval was "Tom #1," which does make sense since he was the first Tom on the show. However, Sandoval sweetly made Schwartz a "Tom #1 shirt" as a gift and wore a "Tom #2" shirt himself. A peak bromantic moment.

Season 5, Episode 17: Sandoval Defends Schwartz In New Orleans Giphy Having a joint bachelor/bachelorette party wasn't the best idea. The cast trip to New Orleans was full of drama. Katie, Kristen, and Ariana accused Schwartz of cheating on Katie years prior in Las Vegas. The tension was high and the liquor was flowing. Meanwhile, the guys were dressed in drag. Sandoval was the only one who stood up for Schwartz during a super messy night. And as serious as that moment was, the clip of Snadoval kicking the door open mid-rant was instantly iconic.

Season 5, Episode 17: Schwartz Shares His Last "Single" Kiss With Sandoval Giphy The bachelor/bachelorette party wasn't all drama. There was even some Tom on Tom love. The cast played spin the bottle and Sandoval ended up being Schwartz's last (non-Katie) kiss before he got married. How poetic.

Season 5, Episode 20: Sandoval & Jax Surprise Schwartz With His Brothers Giphy Sandoval and Jax gave Schwartz the sweetest wedding gift. They paid for his triplet brothers to fly to Schwartz's wedding and they surprised him at the rehearsal dinner. It doesn't get more bromantic than that: best friends and actual brothers all embracing for a big hug.

Season 5, Episode 21: Sandoval Cried On A Dog At Schwartz's Wedding Bravo There wasn't a dry eye in the house (or on the viewers' couches at home) when Schwartz and Katie got married. However, no one had a more memorable cry than Sandoval who got so choked up that he wiped his tears on a dog during the ceremony.

Season 5, Episode 21: Sandoval Gave Tear-Filled Toast About Schwartz Giphy The wedding love didn't stop with the tears of joy at the ceremony. Once again, Sandoval pulled at everyone's heartstrings with a super emotional toast about his best friend.

Season 5, Episode 21: Lisa Asks Them To Open A Bar Giphy As if the wedding day wasn't perfect enough, Lisa came through with a life changing offer. Lisa asked Tom and Tom to open a bar with her. That's way better than anything Schwartz had on his wedding registry.

Season 6, Episode 6: Sandoval Gives The Schwartz Triplets A Makeover Giphy Even the Toms have an unbreakable bond, Sandoval still has nothing but love for Schwartz's actual siblings. During Season 6, the Sandoval made over the Schwartz triplets. It was about more than some haircuts and outfits. It ended up being a very touching moment between the Toms and the triplets.

Season 6, Episode 10: They Write Checks To Lisa & Ken Giphy It took a lot to get everything together to launch Tom Tom, but during Season 6 it became official when Schwartz and Sandoval wrote checks to Lisa and Ken Todd to become partners in the bar.

Season 6, Episode 13: They Go On Their First Business Trip Giphy Normally, a Vegas trip includes a lot of debauchery for the Toms. It probably wasn't the best idea for Lisa to invite Schwartz and Sandoval to their first business trip in Sin City. They came up short (and super disheveled) after a night of partying, but thankfully, they made it up to Lisa and Ken eventually.

Season 7, Episode 8: They Cried Seeing Tom Tom For The First Time Giphy The Toms are never shy about sharing their feelings. So, of course they had super emotional reactions when they saw their bar Tom Tom finished for the very first time. That moment was the beginning of a new era.

Season 7, Episode 9: The Tom Tom 'Daily Mail' Event Giphy Before the bar officially opened, Sandoval, Schwartz, Lisa, and Ken hosted a big event for Daily Mail at Tom Tom. It ended up being the first Tom Tom storyline that lacked drama. The night was a major success and Lisa even admitted to being a little tipsy during the celebration.