Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have decided to end their relationship after 12 years, two wedding ceremonies, and nine seasons of Vanderpump Rules documenting their romantic journey. In two separate statements released to their respective Instagram accounts on March 15, the exes explained the reasons behind their decision to call it quits, with Schwartz claiming the breakup was Maloney’s decision. While the reality stars could’ve certainly shared the difficult news through a dramatic Vanderpump Rules storyline, their respective announcements are about as amicable as possible.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney wrote. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.”

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness,” the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host continued. “Thank you for all the kind words and support.” Alongside her message to fans, Maloney shared two photos of the former couple walking around a city and holding hands.

Schwartz’s note, while also kind and supportive, saw the TomTom restauranteur express disappointment toward the relationship’s end. “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f*ckin canned Instagram caption,” he wrote. “What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?”

“Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart breaks but I’ll be ok,” Schwartz continued. “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

The reality star acknowledged it’d be out of character to ask for privacy, especially amid a public Instagram post, so he asked fans for kindness. “I don’t fault you for any snap judgement. If I was watching us on VPR for the last 9 years I’d be making them too,” Schwartz stated. “Perception gets skewed bc of seeing [snippets] of our lives on the show, but I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship.”

Schwartz is likely referencing cheating allegations made against him onscreen during a January 2018 episode of Vanderpump Rules, which Maloney called “humiliating” in an Us Weekly interview conducted at the time. “I was so embarrassed, being at SUR, Guillermo’s party, and having this bomb dropped on me, it was really disappointing,” she told the publication. “I was really devastated. It was really hurtful.”

Elsewhere in his Instagram breakup announcement, he spoke about feeling “heaven on earth level joy” in his relationship with Maloney. “She taught me so much about love & being a better partner,” Schwartz wrote before explaining the difficulty of the separation. “It’s hard not to feel like a statistic. Another failed marriage. I don’t look at it as a failure. As sad as I am, still happy to say there’s no anger or bitterness. Zero. Still so much love for you @musickillskate. And your family.”

Schwartz then concluded his note. “I don’t think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées. A dubious title I suppose,” he stated, acknowledging his situation carries far less weight than the “tragedies taking place in the world right now.”

“I’ll be fine. So I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you’ll be in my heart,” Schwartz said — before cracking one last joke. “On my ass? Maybe not so much.” His post was also accompanied by several photos and videos of the pair taken over the course of their relationship.

Schwartz and Maloney first got married in 2016 but lost the paperwork and had to undergo a second ceremony in 2019 for the union to become legal. Fans began speculating breakup news was imminent after Maloney posted a quote from Kim Kardashian’s recent Vogue interview to her Instagram Story in February. “In the last two years, I decided I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” read the story excerpt, per People. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you.”

Also in February, Schwartz told Us Weekly Maloney would make an “incredible mom” and only “time will tell” whether or not they have children together. “I love kids. We just never got around to it,” he said. “It’s not too late, I know.”