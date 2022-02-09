Disenchantment Part 4 made the mystery of Dreamland’s origins — and the stakes for its future — clearer than ever, as Bean (Abbi Jacobson), Luci (Eric Andre), Elfo (Nat Faxon), and King Zøg (John DiMaggio) went on fateful personal journeys. Despite traveling from Heaven to Hell and everywhere in between, their stories are far from over. And though Netflix has yet to renew Disenchantment for Part 5, it’s almost certain that the animated series will return for more episodes.

Having nearly completed the most recent batch of 10 episodes early last year, series creator Matt Groening told USA Today that they were simply “waiting for marching orders” from Netflix to charge ahead with Part 5. “There will be more,” Groening said, adding that he’s “very proud of the show” and is eager to continue given the response they’ve gotten so far. “There’s a million plot threads and character and story arcs. We know where we’re going and we want to get there.”

The Simpsons creator’s comments echo what Disenchantment showrunner Josh Weinstein told Assignment X in 2018 about how many seasons he envisions for the show. “We know how we want the series to end. Obviously, everybody would be like, ‘I’d like to have 10 years,’ but I don’t know. I don’t want to be greedy. We could tell the story in five seasons, we could [tell] it in seven seasons... but we want ... to have an ending, so I’d like something like Lost or whatever. It will be really satisfying.”

Here’s everything else to know about a potential Part 5 in the meantime.

The Disenchantment Part 5 Premiere Date

Disenchantment premiered in August 2018, and each subsequent season has debuted a little more than a year later — with the exception of Part 3, which arrived two years after Part 2 due to coronavirus-related delays. Given that the most recent two installments premiered in January and February, respectively, fans can likely expect Disenchantment Part 5 to be available to stream on Netflix in early 2023.

The Disenchantment Part 5 Cast

The main voice cast for Disenchantment Part 4 included Abbi Jacobson (Bean), Eric Andre (Luci), Nat Faxon (Elfo), John DiMaggio (King Zog), Tress MacNeille (Queen Oona/Prince Derek), David Herman (The Herald), Sharon Horgan (Queen Dagmar), Maurice LaMarche (Odval), and Billy West (Sorcerio). There’s currently no reason to believe they won’t all return for Part 5, though Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything.

