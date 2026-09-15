The party didn’t stop once the final category at the 2026 Emmy Awards was called. After exiting the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, almost every celeb and attendee hopped into a black car and headed to their respective after-party. For Quinta Brunson, Paul Anthony Kelly, Shailene Woodley, and myself, the next stop of the night was the Walt Disney Company’s Emmys celebration at Vibiana.

Fans of The Hills might recognize this location from Season 3, when Whitney Port was tasked with finding a place for the Young Hollywood Party. It turns out Port was spot on: the former cathedral is perfect for a star-studded get-together, and Disney really transformed the interior with chandeliers, velvet drapery, and floral arrangements everywhere. (The elegant makeover is similar to what I imagine happened inside Madison Square Garden to convert the basketball arena into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s dream wedding venue.)

When I walked in, the first thing I noticed were the VIP reserved areas around the room, with cozy couches for each Emmy-nominated cast. There was one for Abbott Elementary, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and even The Bear — which I snuck a picture in at the end of the night.

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Each area was filled with the stars celebrating the night together, and every group had its own vibe. (Let’s just say, I definitely want to be invited to an Abbott Elementary wrap party.)

At one point, I saw Sterling K. Brown from Paradise laughing it up by the bar outside, and Kelly from Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette was tearing it up on the dance floor. While grabbing a drink in the center of the room, I even saw the cast of The Shards walk by. Other Disney stars in attendance included Sarah Pidgeon, Ayo Edebiri, Emmy Rossum, and Grace Gummer.

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I was hoping for Disney’s biggest 2026 Emmy winners, aka The Muppets, to make a cameo appearance, but their night was the week prior at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. That’s also where Woodley from Paradise took home the prize for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, and she showed up to the Disney party in a new look.

Along with celeb spotting and dancing to a DJ set that very much channeled Love Story’s ‘90s soundtrack with Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson, my favorite thing to do all night was eat. Neal Fraser of Redbird provided a variety of apps, including filet mignon, wagyu beef pigs in a blanket, French fries, warm chocolate chip cookies, and butterscotch pudding. Outside, another bar and two food stations from Holbox and Two Rose served tacos and pizza.

Rachel Chapman

I may have been exhausted from working the carpet for arrivals and then spending the ceremony in the press room interviewing the winners, but the Disney after-party revived me so I could truly enjoy one of my favorite nights of the year in L.A.