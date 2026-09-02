Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may not ever share wedding photos, but for now, the groom has spoken. On the Sept. 2 episode of his New Heights podcast, the NFL player spoke in depth about their wedding at New York’s Madison Square Garden, reminiscing about the July 3 ceremony with his co-host and brother Jason, who served as his best man.

Kelce began by thanking all their family and loved ones who traveled to the wedding, which reportedly hosted over 1,000 attendees. Emma Stone, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Grant, and Brad Pitt were part of the star-studded guest list, along with Swift’s well-known BFFs like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and Lena Dunham.

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up,” he said. “From the vows to seeing everyone to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening, and hearing that being relayed through everyone’s stories of that night… It was just so magical, man. I wish it could have lasted longer than it did.” Cue the tears from Swifties everywhere.

Kelce gave a special shout-out to his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony. And from the sounds of it, he embraced the job in true Sandler fashion.

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“He has been just the f*cking best person on this planet,” he said. “For him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor, and the way he did it, in the very Sandman style, and giving us more than what we could’ve imagined at that moment, knowing that it was the biggest night of our lives, it was absolutely insane, man.”

Kelce also expressed his gratitude for the staff at Madison Square Garden, explaining why he and Swift chose the unlikely venue for their celebrations. “We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions, and we needed to have a private feel,” he said. “MSG went above and beyond to give us that, and I can’t thank everybody enough that showed up but helped put that show on.”

And when Kelce says “show,” he means it. The wedding reception featured performances from legends like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and Tim McGraw, the namesake of Swift’s 2006 debut single. Perhaps most significantly, Avril Lavigne performed “Sk8er Boi,” and the bride and groom took the stage themselves for a duet. Maybe they’ll collaborate on Swift’s 13th album.