Twitter Is Conflicted About Disney Channel’s Nostalgic New Take On Raven’s Home

Disney Channel is bringing Raven’s Home back for Season 5, and this time around, the That’s So Raven reboot looks a bit more similar to its predecessor — in some ways. Premiering March 11, the new season will see Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) leave Chicago and return to her native San Francisco to care for her father, Victor (Rondell Sheridan), after he suffered a mild heart attack. Shaking up the location means Raven will reunite with familiar faces and settings from the original series, and her son, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), will attend her old high school. But the series’ retooling also means a few fan-favorite cast members won’t be coming back for Season 5, leaving fans conflicted between embracing the nostalgia and boycotting their absences.

In the latest Raven’s Home trailer released on Feb. 10, Raven and Booker embark on their move to San Francisco, inexplicably leaving his twin sister, Nia (Navia Robinson), behind to seemingly stay in Chicago with her dad, Devon (Jonathan McDaniel). The pair moves into the iconic Baxter family home to live with Victor, and several new characters are introduced: Alice, a young cousin of Raven played by Mykal-Michelle Harris; Neil, Booker’s neighbor and classmate played by Felix Avitia; and Ivy, another neighbor and Alice’s babysitter played by Emmy Liu-Wang. From Raven’s teenage bedroom to Victor’s restaurant, The Chill Grill, the characters will visit many memorable locations from That’s So Raven.

Additionally, Symoné’s former fellow Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will join Raven’s Home for Season 5, reprising her That’s So Raven role as Alana, who’s since upgraded from their high school’s resident mean girl to its principal. The trailer teases a hilarious face-off between the childhood enemies, and Bailon-Houghton recently told TVLine about her excitement toward reviving the character. “I always love working with Raven. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years,” the actor said. “We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!”

Upon the trailer’s release, fans expressed excitement towards the series’ nostalgic new direction, but they couldn’t help but notice another prominent character’s absence: Chelsea Grayson (née Daniels), Raven’s longtime best friend played by Anneliese van der Pol throughout the original series and Raven’s Home’s first four seasons. Her character’s son, Levi Grayson (Jason Maybaum), and Nia’s best friend Tess (Sky Katz), have also been omitted from the series’ cast. In response, many viewers took to social media to express disappointment at the fan-favorite character’s removals from the series.

Other fans compared Disney Channel’s decision to alter the series to another show on the network titled Bunk’d, a spin-off of 2011’s Jessie that also received a major retooling. Originally centered on Ross family members Emma (Peyton List), Ravi (Karan Brar), and Zuri (Skai Jackson), the three characters were written out of Season 3. The series’ forthcoming Season 6 follows a slew of new characters in the wild west — a far cry from the inaugural seasons’ Maine summer camp setting. Ironically, the casts of Raven’s Home and Bunk’d joined forces for a crossover episode in 2020.

On the other hand, some longtime Disney Channel viewers are simply excited to see elements of That’s So Raven incorporated into Raven’s Home.