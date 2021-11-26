We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Watching a loved one open a perfect gift you chose for them is truly an unmatched experience, but if you want to take things up a notch and solidify yourself as the hero of their holiday season, consider this excellent tip: you should just give them that awesome gift a couple of weeks early. Why wait until the big day when you could instead offer a present that will bring joy all season long? With the Disney+ gift subscription, you can give your friend or family member access to Disney+ for an entire year for $79.99, and there’s absolutely no fine print that says you need to wait until a certain date.

From classic films like Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause to more recent favorites such as Noelle and Home Sweet Home Alone, Disney+ is the ultimate holiday movie hub. Honestly, it would be pretty upsetting if the lucky recipient of the Disney+ subscription you’re about to gift had to wait all the way until next year to tap into this collection. (Although, to be fair, there’s really nothing wrong with celebrating Christmas in July by sipping hot chocolate and watching festive flicks from the comfort of an air conditioned room.)

Disney+ also has an awesome lineup of new additions heading for the streaming platform in December, and your loved one will definitely appreciate being able to stream some of the buzziest titles ahead of the New Year. There will be new releases, such as episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye and the magical, musical animated film, Encanto. Disney+ is constantly adding things you already know you love, too, like Edward Scissorhands and Ice Age.

Even if you happen to be the kind of gift-giver who will never break tradition and give a holiday gift before the Thanksgiving leftovers have been taken care of, you can still take advantage of the Disney+ gift subscription and cross a few names off of your shopping list early. Disney+ gives you the option to schedule the delivery date and write a special message, so you can get it all taken care of without having to look for creative hiding spots throughout the house to keep the surprise.

Want more Disney? Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99/month.