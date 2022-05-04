Based on the 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol by famed guitarist Steve Jones, the Disney+ biographical drama Pistol chronicles the meteoric rise of the legendary British punk rock band, the Sex Pistols. Directed by the man behind Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle, and featuring an all-star cast, the forthcoming Disney+ series is certainly one to look out for. If you’re keen to learn more, you can find everything you need to know about Disney+’s Pistol below.

Pistol Plot

Based on Sex Pistol guitarist Steve Jones’ 2017 memoir, and set amid three of the most “epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years” in music history, the six-episode drama tells the “hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking” story of how an English punk rock band with working-class roots shook the “boring, corrupt establishment” to its core, threatened to bring down the UK government, and left a lasting legacy in both music and culture.

Disney+ / Pistol

Pistol Cast

The cast of Pistol is led by Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) as guitarist Steve Jones. He is joined in the Disney+ drama by Anson Boon (Black Bird) as Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon, Jacob Slater as drummer Paul Cook, Christian Lees (The Phantom of the Open) as bass guitarist Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as bassist Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling) as singer-songwriter Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley (Westworld) as fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit) as Malcolm McLaren.

Pistol Trailer

The first official trailer for Pistol was unveiled by Disney+ in May 2022, giving fans a first look at the brand new series which is set to recreate some iconic real-life moments in the band’s history.

Pistol Release Date

Pistol will premiere on Tuesday, May 31 on Disney+ in the UK and will debut the very same day on FX on Hulu in the U.S.