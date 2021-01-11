Here's How Heather Martin & Bachelor Matt James Know Each Other

Matt James' Bachelor trailer teases that Heather Martin — a contestant from Colton's season — shows up to throw her hat in the ring for his final rose. But it prompts the question: why? Like, do Heather and Matt know each other? Or did he just really catch her eye?

The connection between them appears to be Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who Heather befriended during Colton's season. Matt is good friends Tyler Cameron, and both he and Hannah were part of Tyler's "quarantine crew" in Florida at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear if Heather and Matt have ever actually met, but some have speculated they dated or had some sort of fling before the show. Either way, it's clear their mutual pal Hannah B. has been talking him up.

"[Heather] felt for sure [Matt] was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down," ABC executive Rob Mills explained on the Jan. 5 episode of Julia Cunningham's Bachelor Recap podcast.

Whether or not Matt will reciprocate those feelings, we'll have to wait to find out. But her arrival certainly stirs up drama among the other women. "You already had your f*cking shot at a Bachelor," one woman laments in the trailer. "Like, go home."