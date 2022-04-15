The wait is almost over for the Doctor Who fandom, as the Easter special, Legend of the Sea Devils, is upon us. It’s one of the last times we’ll see Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord, following her announcement that she’ll be departing the show. Doctor Who is known for bringing back familiar faces, so this may well not be the end of her journey. In fact, the easter special sees the return of some familiar faces — or creatures, rather. Find out everything we know about the Legend of the Sea Devils, below.

The Plot Is A 70s and 80s Revival

The show features the return of the sea devils, which first hit screens in 1972 when the Doctor — played by John Pertwee — fought them off. They’re an ancient, earthly reptile species that were last featured in 1984. They’re descendants of the Silurian species, who first appeared in 1970, and returned in 2010, during The Hungry Earth and Cold Blood, when Matt Smith was doctor. Following on from Eve Of The Daleks, the New Year’s Day special, and first in the trilogy, the Doctor obscurely tells Yaz (played by Mandip Gill) that a regeneration is near.

Per Digital Spy, the Tardis team will land in 19th century China this time. They discover a village on the coast that’s facing a takeover from Madame Ching (played by Crystal Yu). She’s a pirate queen set on releasing her sea devils on earth. The trailer also reveals a comeback for the same sea devil that starred in Warriors of the Deep, in 1984, per Inverse.

And as for the fan-inspired “Thasmin” romance, it’s likely viewers will see that evolve to a peak, too.

Which Doctor Who Characters Will Feature In The Special?

We can count on the current main cast, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) to dominate. Though, there are also rumours that Jo Martin will appear as the Fugitive Doctor, and Sacha Dhawan as the Spy Master, per Radio Times.

And with Whittaker’s time almost up, there’s already speculation over who the next Doctor might be.

The Doctor Who Special Release Date

The Easter Special, Legend of the Sea Devils will air on BBC One on Sunday, April 17. It will then be made available on BBC iPlayer, and followed by an autumn special, per Radio Times.

As part of the BBC’s 100th birthday celebration, producers have promised that the final piece of the trilogy will be a “massive epic.”