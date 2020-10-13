All The Clues That Clare Quits The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood's climactic fence jump won't hold a candle to Clare's Bachelorette season if she quits the show. In August, rumors surfaced that the 39-year-old prematurely left the series after falling in love with a contestant, which reportedly prompted ABC to bring in Tayshia Adams to fill her spot. ABC has yet to confirm the news, but there have been a lot of clues that it's true.

In the Bachelorette trailer shared on Sept. 14, Chris Harrison tells Clare, "Congratulations you've just blown up The Bachelorette." The latest teaser, shared on Oct. 7, further fans the flames, showing Clare bursting into tears after Harrison tells her, "If we continue down this path, it doesn't end well." Elsewhere, one of the guys says, frustratedly, "Can we get a new Bachelorette in here?" Foreshadowing much?

Harrison has also provided plenty of vague hints on top of his usual refrain that it's the "most dramatic season yet." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that at 39, Clare was not "wasting time" in finding a future husband. He then refrained from confirming that Tayshia joins the show, but did say that she's "not not the Bachelorette.”

On Sept. 29, Harrison introduced Clare's guys on Facebook Live, at the end of which he dropped another easter egg, saying, "I honestly can't believe I made it through this whole thing without mentioning that Clare—" and then the camera cut off.

"Bachelor Nation and the world are not ready for what happened inside the [bubble]," he told ET, referring to the show's quarantined production. "It is unlike anything we have ever seen on this show before. I know I say that sometimes, but I truly think we have outdone ourselves."

Clare herself has also hinted at her potential early exit. In an Oct. 7 interview, she told People that "there are good surprises" and she's "not your traditional Bachelorette." She continued, alluding to her decision to leave. "I'm a woman who really listens to my gut, and it didn't lead me astray," adding, "People seeing this will judge or question a lot of things I do. But I had to follow my heart. And I'm definitely happy."