Doja Cat Needed Tonsil Surgery & Now She Can't Eat Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

In a series of tweets, Doja Cat revealed that she was forced to have tonsil surgery on May 19 after they became infected, and it could spell “bad news” for her fans. “Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it,” she wrote. “My whole throat is f*cked so i might have some bad news for y’all coming soon.” The singer has not specified what this could mean, but fans suspect that she might have to drop out of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour or cancel her planned performance at Alabama’s Hangout Festival on May 21 if she won’t recover in time.

Doja explained that her tonsils got infected before her appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she won several trophies, including Top R&B Artist, and hilariously downed her drink before going on stage to give her second acceptance speech. “I was shocked and I ran up, and I was like, ‘I need something,’” she told Entertainment Tonight about the viral moment. “Because I felt like my first speech was flat, a little bit? I don't know. But it was great. It was amazing.”

However, what fans didn’t know is that she was taking antibiotics for her throat, and the alcohol didn’t help. “I forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long,” she wrote on Twitter. "Then I started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.” She also gave fans a rather graphic description of how doctors treated her throat, and when fans asked her to spare the details, she only made it worse (fair warning). But the rapper assured fans that she was alright overall, and planned to remove her tonsils entirely soon. “I cried and it hurt a lot but im ok,” she wrote.

When asked by fans if she had stopped vaping, Doja admitted that she wanted to quit cold-turkey because “my throat hurts so bad,” but she’s still worried about being dependent on vaping, dismissing suggestions that she simply throw her vape away. “Throwing them away just instills panic,” she explained. “I'm addicted but I'm not weak... Right now I NEED THEM. I don't WANT them rn because im in pain. But my brain is addicted to it.”

However, as she expressed the following day, the most annoying part of her recovery actually doesn’t involve giving up vaping — it’s her inability to eat Taco Bell. Back in March, Doja wrote a whole song begging Taco Bell to bring back their Mexican Pizza, and now that it’s finally returned, she can’t even enjoy it. “B*tch i want the mexican pizza but i got a whole ass thrussy in my neck,” she wrote on May 20. “I can’t have anything but chicken soup and pita.” Hopefully she’s able to reunite with her beloved Taco Bell soon.