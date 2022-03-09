Did Doja Cat’s Taco Bell Song Just Hint At The Mexican Pizza Returning?

If you miss Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, you’re in some star-studded company. From Demi Lovato to Dolly Parton, several musicians have mourned the fallen fast-food fave since it was discontinued in late 2020 — and now, Doja Cat might’ve joined the chorus of celebrity Mexican Pizza enthusiasts. On March 9, the Grammy nominee took to TikTok (where else?) to share a song she wrote in honor of the cheesy, beefy dish. “I wish that Taco Bell didn’t discontinue it a year ago,” she says in the video. “And this led me to this monstrosity of a beat that I just made.”

What follows, though, is hardly a monstrosity. The “Kiss Me More” singer even sampled the chain’s signature bell in her song — whose lyrics include references to Mexican Pizza’s melty goodness: “I got beans / I need meat / I need a shell with the sauce and cheese.”

Doja Cat also acknowledged her Super Bowl ad with Taco Bell, which featured her cover of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin.” But before dropping her ode to Mexican Pizza, which racked up more than 2 million likes in its first 12 hours, she reportedly tweeted about it being a “contractual” obligation. According to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Doja tweeted, “They want me to rap about Mexican pizza, so I want to give you a heads-up before you see that sh*t — it’s contractual. I know it’s bad.”

But does Doja know something we don’t? Because according to ET, Doja’s tweets, which seem to have been deleted, also included news that the Mexican Pizza would return soon. Mashed also recently reported the Taco Bell fave may indeed be on its way back.

The website cited food blogger @markie_devo, who claimed back in December that Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza would be returning to menus in April or May 2022. The blogger has previously (and correctly) predicted other trendy food products, like Reese’s Whipped Cream and Easter Egg Oreos, so it definitely seems plausible that Mexican Pizza will have its comeback moment, too. Safe to say, if Mexican Pizza does return, there will be plenty of celebrities celebrating with you online... maybe just not Doja.