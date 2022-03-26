Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music: “This Sh*t Ain’t For Me”

There’s an ugly side to stardom, and Doja Cat is all too familiar with it. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, announced in a series of tweets on March 24 and 25 that she’s reached a point where she’s “done” with music. In one particularly candid message, she wrote that she doesn’t “give a f*ck anymore” and let fans know it has become a “nightmare” for her.

The artist’s tipping point seems to have been criticism from fans about how she handled a canceled performance in Paraguay. Doja Cat had been scheduled to perform at the music festival Asuncionico 2022, but the show couldn’t go on due to dangerous storms. Despite the situation being out of her control, some fans seemed to feel she should have done more to acknowledge those who’d planned to see her, including greeting the ones who waited outside her hotel, per Buzzfeed. Their disgruntlement seemed to only grow when she shouted out Brazil in multiple tweets on March 24, including one saying her show that night wasn’t “good enough.”

“Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!!” wrote one fan who took issue with how the rapper handled the situation. “You made us empty!!”

In response to the backlash, Doja Cat let it be known that she’s “not sorry,” had moved on, and would “let everybody be mad.” The artist also announced that she wouldn’t be “taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.” It was after those tweets that she described the situation as a “f*cking nightmare.”

“it’s gone and i don’t give a f*ck anymore i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” Doja Cat responded to a fan asking about her “humility.” “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare unfollow me.”

Separately, she tweeted, “This sh*t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.” And just in case her message wasn’t clear enough, Doja Cat also changed her Twitter username to “i quit” on March 24, per Buzzfeed. As of March 26, there’s been a slight change: It reads, “i quit still.”

Doja Cat has been open in the past about the challenges of working in the music industry and the pressure artists face. In an Instagram Live in November, she shared how she has to do “all this sh*t” she doesn’t “f*ckin’ want to do,” like “take f*ckin’ pictures,” according to Hypebae. She spoke of having to “do sh*t like that” while just wanting to make music. On top of that, on another occasion in January 2021, Doja Cat quit TikTok because she felt fans were “unintentionally gas-lighting,” she tweeted.

Amid her recent dustup with critics, there were fans who were understanding of the challenges and focused on the star’s well-being. “I ain’t never seen anything like what just happened with Doja Cat,” one wrote. “Wow. Some of y’all need to hop off Twitter and eat something nice and take a day off. Seriously. This ain’t good for anyone’s mental health.”