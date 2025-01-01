Netflix’s Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever may premiere on New Year’s Day, but it’s safe to say that subject Bryan Johnson’s wellness mission surpasses the scope of most New Year’s resolutions.

The tech entrepreneur, 47, is known for his methodical, and costly, quest to slow the speed of aging. In 2021, he began Project Blueprint, a system dedicated to measuring and reversing his biological age, and sharing those findings with the world. The goal, as Johnson puts it on his website, is “to explore a defining question of our time: Is death inevitable?”

Even before the Netflix doc, Johnson has been upfront about the cost of his endeavor. “LeBron James is reported to spend $1.5 million a year on his body,” he wrote in 2021. “With Blueprint, I am spending more than LeBron on mine.”

So, how much has Johnson spent on de-aging?

Crunching The Numbers

Journalist Ashlee Vance, who’s featured in Don’t Die, wrote about the practical costs of Johnson’s lifestyle in a 2023 Bloomberg profile.

At the beginning, several million dollars went into launch costs — such as setting up a medical suite in Johnson’s home. Vance also noted that Johnson employs a team of more than 30 doctors and health experts, who are crucial to measuring the progress of his de-aging journey. These metrics are shared online for anyone who’s curious about the specific “age equivalent” of different biomarkers.

Netflix

According to Bloomberg, Johnson was “on track to spend at least $2 million on his body” in 2023 over the course of myriad treatments and procedures. However, in Don’t Die, he stressed that he doesn’t expect others to do the same.

“I absolutely acknowledge that not everyone has the time, the resources, and the life circumstances that can do it,” he said. Rather: “I’m trying to be on the absolute, outermost edge of possibility for the science. I’m trying to show what’s possible.”

Is It Working?

At the end of the documentary, an update says that Johnson’s overall “pace of aging” is currently 0.64. As he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), he celebrates his birthday every 19 months now.

Johnson’s algorithm, he said in the doc, “takes better care of me than I can myself. I think this is the first time in the history of the human race, that it is not known how long and how well I can live.”