Look Back On Dorinda's 7 Most Iconic RHONY Moments

Throughout six seasons and many nights of too many martinis on The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley never shied away from for telling it like it is. But whether hosting her castmates at Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires, better known on RHONY as the "Bezerkshires," or sweating her way through a "Dorobics" class, the Upper East Sider still managed to always make it nice (at least in her opinion).

Then, on Aug. 25, Dorinda made the show-upending announcement that she's leaving RHONY. "What a journey this has been," she captioned an Instagram post, in part. "I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end." She added that the series served as a "great outlet" for her to heal following the death of her late husband Richard in 2011, and that she's "met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life, and about women along the way."

That's all fine and well, Dorinda, but what will RHONY be without you? If you're having a hard time saying goodbye to this particular chapter of RHONY history, revisit her seven best moments on the franchise below.

1. When She "Made It Nice"

In what prompted one of her most iconic lines, Dorinda finally lost her cool in Season 8 when the rest of the Housewives began "acting very poorly" at Blue Stone Manor despite her best efforts to smooth things over. "I think it's a disgrace of you people!" she lamented to Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. "I decorated, I cooked, I made it nice!'

2. When She Said How She Was Really Doing

Following a Season 9 argument with Sonja Morgan, a fired-up Dorinda uttered this truly iconic line to Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell: "I'll tell ya how I'm doing: Not well, bitch!"

3. When She Told Sonja To Clip It

During a heated Season 9 lunch with Sonja in the Bronx, Dorinda kept repeating "Clip, clip, clip!" to stop her co-stars from talking.

4. When She Dressed Up As Lady Gaga For Halloween

After having a few orange martinis at her Season 10 Halloween party, Dorinda kept losing the bubbles from her Lady Gaga costume, which she bragged was made by the Saturday Night Live designer who made Andy Samberg's lookalike outfit. By the end of the night, she'd done everything from calling Samberg "Adam Sandler" to referring to the NBC sketch comedy series as "NSL."

5. When She Made This Holland Tunnel Reference

During another explosive exchange with Sonja, Dorinda tossed the barb: "Why don't you stop getting vaginal rejuvenation and put an E-ZPass on your vagina for that Holland Tunnel?"

6. When She Gave Luann A Bizarre Engagement Toast

During one of her signature drunk speeches — complete with grandiose hand gestures — Dorinda left partygoers puzzled by her meandering, sometimes unintelligible thoughts while toasting Luann and her then-fiancé (and now ex) Tom D'Agostino in Season 8.

7. When She Looked Like The Joker

While on the Season 10 cast trip to Cartagena, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill compared Dorinda to the Batman villain after seeing smeared lipstick on her face. Her response? "I don't have anything on my face."

Once an icon, always an icon.