Drag Race Fans Are Already Dream-Casting All Stars 6

Considering there were three iterations of Drag Race this year alone, it seems inevitable that All Stars will return for Season 6. However, VH1 has yet to officially renew the series, and if and when a renewal is announced, it's likely the timeline will be impacted by coronavirus.

The next season of Drag Race, Season 13, as well as the franchise's Las Vegas residency, RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, have already been affected by the pandemic. But producers are determined to make it work. “Whatever the iteration is, the new season [of Drag Race] will be on the air in 2021,” Randy Barbato, the executive producer of Drag Race's production company World of Wonder, told Variety in May. “We don’t have the date set. But we have no fear that no matter what the world deals us, we’ll be able to deliver a new season … Drag Race is like Cher and cockroaches: You can never get rid of them.”

That's why fans are already dream-casting All Stars 6 on Reddit. According to one poll, the four queens viewers want to see return most are Asia O'Hara (Season 10), Peppermint (Season 9), Nina Bo’Nina Brown (Season 9), and Jan (Season 12), Asia being the No.1 pick.

However, there's a chance that Asia won't be in the cast because she's currently working on RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue., a docuseries about the Drag Race Vegas residency which follows Asia, Kameron Michaels, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yvie Oddly, Derrick Barry, and Naomi Smalls. If and when the live show resumes, those queens will be very busy. But who knows, Asia might make the time to compete on All Stars.

Until then, there's no shortage of Drag Race content to keep you occupied. Along with Vegas Revue's premiere on Aug. 21, Canada's Drag Race will debut on Logo on July 27.