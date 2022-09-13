The Drew Barrymore Show is back for Season 3, and the first guest is a blast from the host’s past. Drew Barrymore’s ex-boyfriend, actor Justin Long, stopped by the show for a reunion that had her in tears.

They reminisced, laughed, and called back to their ongoing friendship following their breakup. “I love that we’ve maintained our love. I know from my end, it’ll never go anywhere. I’ll love you always, you know?” Long admitted. Barrymore was quick to agree, saying “I will always love you so much” before the former couple embraced.

“I feel like we've been through so much together,” Barrymore said, wiping away spontaneous tears mid-interview. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I've really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated.” The two actors dated on and off between 2007 and 2010, and filmed 2009’s He’s Just Not That Into You and 2010’s Going The Distance together before breaking up for good.

She reminisced about their time together saying, “We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up. It was chaos, it was hella fun.” Long described their relationship as “fun chaos” rather than serious while ensuring Barrymore that she was “the best.”

Barrymore stopped by CBS Mornings prior to the Season 3 premiere to discuss Long’s visit to her show. “Justin and I, we were together at a time when the stakes were low. We weren't thinking about marriage or children. We were just having fun,” she said.

Long’s appearance on the show “organically happened” according to Barrymore, who noted that the industry places a great deal of importance on who is brought on as a show’s first guest. “Season 1, I was like, ‘I want Cameron and Lucy to come on,’” Barrymore continued, referring to her Charlie's Angels co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. “These are people who are meaningful to me. . . I think there's something about taking the opportunity of this show to make it a personal journey.”

The emotional reunion during the Season 3 premiere had the host in tears but they were quickly replaced with laughs as the duo cracked jokes, falling into their comfortable rhythm. Barrymore even had a genuine spit-take reaction to Long recounting a nostalgic story about the couple’s friend Quentin Tarantino. Long called her spit-take “the greatest compliment” after the audience had burst into laughter.

The former couple at the premiere of their 2010 film Going the Distance. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

For anyone hoping this means it’ll lead to a reunion for the former lovers, unfortunately, that’s out of the question right now: Long is officially off the market and dating Kate Bosworth. But both Barrymore and Long acknowledged their long-standing friendship was not something they’d give up easily, even joking that they’d plan a night out together with Bosworth who is “supportive” of their friendship.

“It’s so important to champion your ex,” Barrymore concluded. “It’s so respecting of what once was.”